Ben Folds Five to reunite for new album

Ben Folds Five is the latest ’90s band to hit the reunion trail.

Best known for their 1997 album “Whatever and Ever Amen,” which featured the minor hit “Brick,” the band released three full-lengths in the ’90s before splitting up amicably in 2000.

Folds kept busy, releasing solo albums and colaborating with the likes of “High Fidelity” author Nick Hornby and spoken word guru William Shatner.

Reunion rumors came true in 2008, when the three members reunited onstage in their native Chapel Hill, N.C., performing their final album, 1999’s “The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner,” in its entirety. They recorded three songs for a best of last year, and now as Spin reports, the trio are heading back to the studio for the first Ben Folds Five record in over a decade.

Earlier this week, Folds tweeted a photo of himself, bassist Robert Sledge and drummer Darren Jessee, along with the text, “It’s happening fo sho – Day 1 in studio with Robert and Darren through March #NewBenFoldsFiveRecord.”