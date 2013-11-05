Ben Kingsley mum on ‘real Manadarin’ Marvel One-Shot rumors

#Marvel
and 11.05.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Ben Kingsley will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new short film, but the details of the project remain unknown. One report suggests the Oscar winner will appear in a new One-Shot that features “the real Mandarin,” as opposed to the foolish actor Trevor that Kingsley played in “Iron Man 3”.

For his part, Kingsley won”t spill the beans on the “real Mandarin” rumor, telling Vanity Fair: “I can”t confirm that.”

“It”s in progress. It will have to remain under wraps,” the actor continued. “Marvel was so brilliant in the way they kept the transition from the Mandarin to Trevor Slattery in “Iron Man 3”. They were absolutely brilliant at it. I so respect the way they dearly want to surprise their audiences. But we will just have to leave it in the realm of rumor.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSBEN KINGSLEYIron Man 3Marvel

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP