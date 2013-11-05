Ben Kingsley mum on ‘real Manadarin’ Marvel One-Shot rumors

(CBR) Ben Kingsley will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new short film, but the details of the project remain unknown. One report suggests the Oscar winner will appear in a new One-Shot that features “the real Mandarin,” as opposed to the foolish actor Trevor that Kingsley played in “Iron Man 3”.

For his part, Kingsley won”t spill the beans on the “real Mandarin” rumor, telling Vanity Fair: “I can”t confirm that.”

“It”s in progress. It will have to remain under wraps,” the actor continued. “Marvel was so brilliant in the way they kept the transition from the Mandarin to Trevor Slattery in “Iron Man 3”. They were absolutely brilliant at it. I so respect the way they dearly want to surprise their audiences. But we will just have to leave it in the realm of rumor.”