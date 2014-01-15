First Look: Ben Kingsley reprises his ‘Iron Man 3’ role in new Marvel One-Shot

#Marvel
01.15.14 5 years ago

Spoiler alert: do not read this post or watch this video if you haven’t seen “Iron Man 3,” because both give away a key plot twist from the film.

Ben Kingsley returns as “Iron Man 3” “patsy” Trevor Slattery in the first official look at “All Hail the King,” the latest installment in the Marvel One-Shot series (the studio’s fifth overall) that centers on the disgraced British actor once known as the Mandarin who now whiles the hours away in a maximum-security prison. Written and directed by “Iron Man 3” screenwriter Drew Pearce, the short will be packaged with the Digital 3D and Digital HD release of “Thor: The Dark World” on February 4, and later on 3D Combo Pack and Blu-ray (Feb. 25).

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments.
 

TAGSAll Hail The KingAll Hail the King trailerBEN KINGSLEYMarvelmarvel oneshotThe MandarinThor: The Dark WorldTrevor Slattery

