Ben Kingsley reprising ‘Iron Man 3’ role for ‘All Hail The King’ one-shot

(CBR) Entertainment Weekly has posted details for the upcoming Marvel Studios one-shot short film, “All Hail The King,” which will star Sir Ben Kingsley in a reprisal of his “Iron Man 3” character: Mandarin stand-in and British actor Trevor Slattery. EW describes the Marvel One-Shot as “a possible prologue to ‘Iron Man 4,'” which debuts on the “Thor: The Dark World” Blu-ray and features Kingsley after his arrest and during his subsequent jail time.

“Imagine a real terrorist organization whose beliefs were long held and religious for thousands of years, and imagine a drunk, British actor coming along and essentially telling the world that he”s the face of your organization,” “Iron Man 3” and “All Hail The King” writer Drew Pearce told EW. “I think they would be right to be quite angry.”

“All Hail The King” is the fifth Marvel One-Shot in the series. Other notable shorts include two starring Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, the recent “Agent Carter” short starring Hayley Atwell in the World War II era of the Marvel U, and “Item 47,” which dealt directly with the changed world following “The Avengers.”

“Thor: The Dark World” releases on Blu-ray on February 25.