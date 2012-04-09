Ben Kingsley set to menace Robert Downey Jr in ‘Iron Man 3’

Shane Black begins shooting on “Iron Man 3” next month.
Really, that’s the thing that excites me most. I am such a fan of “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” that even if you told me Shane Black and Robert Downey Jr. were collaborating on a film called “Drew McWeeny Is A Big Fat Jerk,” I’d still be excited.
Since the film is in the final stages of prep, it makes sense that we’re going to start hearing casting decisions in the weeks ahead, and today’s news, via Variety, is that Ben Kingsley is in final talks now to play a villain in the film.
No word on if this is “the” villain in the film, but I would imagine Kingsley isn’t going to sign on to stand around in the background. Latino Review broke the story in March, and since then, I’ve heard the same rumors that other people are reporting about this film loosely building off of the Extremis storyline that ran in the comics, but if this is “adapted” the way the other Marvel movies have been, you’ll recognize elements but in a radically refigured way.
Speculation is already rampant that Kingsley will play The Mandarin, which Variety says Marvel sources deny outright. The Extremis story that Warren Ellis told dealt with a sort of nanotechnology virus that is stolen and unleashed into the general population, with Tony Stark eventually having to accept the treatment, changing himself into more of a mechanical being than ever before. He’s essentially a nanotech version of Captain America after the treatment. Eventually, the Mandarin got involved as well, and so it’s not a wild guess to imagine he could be in the film.
There are concerns, though, raised even before Favreau made the first “Iron Man,” about how to use the character, and some fear that no matter what they do, it will be taken as a stereotype. With no firm word yet as to who Kingsley is playing, it’s not worth getting worked up one way or another right now.
For me, the writing is what’s most important, and with Black reportedly working with the Drew Pearce drafts to get it into final shape, this is where the movie will either succeed or not succeed. I like a lot about “Iron Man 2,” but it’s mostly actors and FX and shots and imagery, not the script. I would love to see this third film really work as a story first, and with this team in place, I expect nothing less.
“Iron Man 3” is set for release May 3, 2013.
Extremis was pretty awesome, Ellis combining superhero and out there sci-fi tech and even a little bit of monster movie stuff thrown in. And Tony’s line of “I can see through satellites now.” was pretty dope. Cool story to adapt.
I hope some of Warren Ellis’ concepts don’t get lost in translation, Bigal6ft6. Extremis has some interesting ideas behind it: anti-government extremism, scientific experimentation to improve the human organism, and the willingness to commit inhumane acts for beneficial long term goals.
And I hope they keep clear of using The Mandarin. He’s too much of a Yellow Peril villain, and wouldn’t play for a contemporary audience.
I wouldn’t call it a guarantee that Kingsley will have a major/meaty role. He’s acted in a lot of crap, and he’s also taken tiny roles in ensemble films (see: Shutter Island).
However I HOPE it is, because the more Ben Kingsley the better, in my opinion. He’s still a great actor, albeit one with low standards.
@Chris or one with expensive hobbies/habits… :)
It’s pretty easy to rework the Mandarin to make him less of an outright Yellow Peril villain. Just rename him after one of his aliases (Zhang Tong, say) and make him the CEO of a corporation called Mandarin, or somesuch. Given the radical reinvention of Whiplash/The Crimson Dynamo in Iron Man 2, it’s clear that Marvel doesn’t mind making wholesale changes to its characters for the films.
Kingsley already played this role in the Thunderbirds movie
It would have been nice if there was more Mandarin buildup in Iron Man 2, they started with the whole 5 rings organization in the first movie, and it seemed like it was forgotten in the 2nd so we could introduce ScarJo’s black widow.
