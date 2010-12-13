Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson preparing for ‘Zoolander 2’

NEW YORK – Ben Stiller is dead in the middle of promoting “Little Fockers,” out Dec. 22, but he’s already got his eye on yet another sequel: “Zoolander 2.”

Stillerand “Fockers” cohort Owen Wilson both confirmed that the comedy is preparing for “go,” with Stiller noting that a script has been prepared..

“We just finished the script and hopefully we’re gonna put it all together to shoot it next year.”

Wilson, who played Stiller’s Zoolander rival Hansel in the original film, sounded just as game about the progress.

“I just saw him now and we’re talking about doing another Zoolander movie,” Wilson said as the two actors passed in the hall during the “Fockers” press conference. While he didn’t get into how much of a role he’d play in the next film, he said “I think there’s a really good script and I think we’re going to do it.”

When asked if Will Ferrell will be reprising his role as Mugatu, Stiller said, “Hopefully.”

All the way back in March, as he was promoting indie “Greenberg,” Stiller told HitFix, “It”s nice to know people actually care and want to see [‘Zoolander 2’]. It”s encouraging. I just want it to live up to the first one, for the fans of the first one. That”s a little daunting, but we”ll try our best.”

Stiller will be returning to another old project, albeit in a different role. He’s set to co-star with Edie Falco and Jennifer Jason Leigh in “The House of Blue Leaves,” the Broadway play set to open at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York on April 25 next year.

“There’s a real history with my family and the play ‘The House of Blue Leaves’ because my mother was in the original production in 1971 and that’s where I met John Guare, the playwright. It was the first job I really got in 1986, playing the son in the play. To come back and play the father, it’s come full circle in that way. My relationship with John has been so long, I’m looking forward to it. It’s something I never really thought about doing until the idea got presented to me. I’m really a fan of the director David Cromer, and excited to dwell into it. It’s an unknown thing, but I’m looking forward to it.”

