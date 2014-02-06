Ben Winchell cast in title role in ‘Max Steel’

and 02.06.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Actor Ben Winchell is set to take it to the max in “Max Steel”, based on the action figure franchise of the same name.

The “Max Steel” news was announced at the Berlin Film Festival this week, with Winchell and fellow actor Ana Villafane signed on to headline the film. Winchell, best known for his roles on Disney Channel”s “A.N.T. Farm” and USA”s “Necessary Roughness”, will star as Max McGrath, a teenager who joins forces with an alien companion named Steel to become the super-heroic Max Steel.

The film comes from director Stewart Hendler and a script written by “Thor: The Dark World” writer Christopher Yost. Dolphin Entertainment is producing alongside Mattel and IM Global. An official release date hasn”t been set yet, but Open Road Films is targeting a 2015 debut.

[Source: THR]

TAGSAna VillafaneBen WinchellMax Steel

