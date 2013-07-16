Benedict Cumberbatch is Julian Assange in first trailer for ‘The Fifth Estate’

I recently caught up with Alex Gibney’s terrific documentary “We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks,” a no-nonsense study of Julian Assange’s rise and fall that plays, for all our familiarity with the elements at hand, very much as a thriller. Still, the material was bound to make for a narrative film sooner or later, and sooner it is: Bill Condon’s “The Fifth Estate” opens on October 18, presumably after premiering on the fall festival circuit. Now the first trailer for the film has landed, and it looks to be glossy, smart mainstream entertainment.
The film marks Condon’s return to dramatic material in the “Kinsey” vein after directing the final two installments of the “Twilight” franchise, and has a classy, suitably international cast, including Laura Linney (whom Condon directed to an Oscar nomination in “Kinsey”), Stanley Tucci, Alicia Vikander, Carice van Houten, Anthony Mackie, David Thewlis, Peter Capaldi and “Downton Abbey” escapee Dan Stevens. All eyes, however, will be on Benedict Cumberbatch’s turn as the enigmatic, flaxen-haired Assange, and the trailer hints at a compelling characterization beneath the accoutrements of accent and coiffure.
Daniel Brühl, meanwhile, plays Assange’s colleague Daniel Domscheit-Berg. This looks likely to be a breakout year for the German star, with Oscar talk already circulating for his turn as Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda in another biographical drama, Ron Howard’s “Rush.” His presence here can only help his cause.
Check out the trailer below, and share your thoughts in the comments.
The story of Assange and Wikileaks is without a doubt historically important but is far from over (look at their involvement with the Edward Snowden saga) so it’ll be interesting to see where they end this one off.
Big fan of so many actors here – Cumberbatch, Bruhl, Linney, Thewlis, Capaldi. Hopefully it’s more in the vein of the brilliant Capote (harshly satirizing its subject) than your typical hagiographic biopic.
It’s ironic to see Assange lionized as a fearless whistleblower by the same corrupt media that acts as a secret cabal via the JournoList to shape the news in the favor of Obama; showing a remarkable lack of curiosity about him (e.g. his secret college transcripts*; name one student who’s gone from Occidental to Columbia to Harvard and been shy about his GPA being known) to coordinating attacks on his opponents (e.g. the press being caught on an open mike coordinating attack questions to Mitt Romney after Benghazi and Candy Crowley leaping in to defend Obama in the second debate, only to admit afterwards she was wrong and Romney was right; whoops, too late).
They act as a Praetorian guard, not an objective media committed to rooting out the truth without favor. I’m sure the first reply will be “Turn off Faux News!” which will be difficult since I don’t watch it in the first place. (No cable.) I doubt those who do say that will fail to see the irony of applauding Assange while attacking Fox News. I guess the truth only matters when it hurts those you want hurt. Otherwise, who needs it?
* Curiosity about the President’s grades has nothing to do with the lunatics yapping about the birth certificate. They’re kooks. Some of the most anti-American people were born here and raised in luxury and privilege, yet want to burn it down so no one else has the opportunities they had.
Not the place, man. We like movies here.
I think you could use some Vitamin D.
Not surprisingly, Cumberbatch and his amazing shape shifting talents are in evidence. Never seen an actor so disappear into this roles.
I like that it seems (and since we have only these few minutes, no way to know for certain) to be a balanced portrayal – I read months ago that they have kept the claims of rape out of the film and for that, I am relieved as I am more interested in this part of his story.
Some good films to look forward to – at last!
I guess “balanced” means without anything that might spoil a hero-worship portrayal (or betrayal).
Yeah, how would including the rape allegations make the film less balanced?