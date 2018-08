Benedict Cumberbatch can be seen here — in this mockumentary for the making-of “Penguins of Madagascar” — lapping up water and panting.

You're welcome.

More fun facts: John Malkovich spent “40 days and 40 nights” in an aquarium in order to become and octopus, and I'd like a Christmas ornament of Ken Jeong dressed up as a baby seal. Not a baby seal: Ken Jeong dress up as one.

“Penguins of Madagascar” is in theaters on Nov. 26.