In order to keep North Korea happy, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler invited a representative to the Golden Globes. And then roped Meryl Streep into taking a photo with her. Even Michael Keaton was forced into being the impromptu photographer.

And just everything seemed about to go off without a hitch, Benedict Cumberbatch comes popping up out of nowhere like the adorably ferret he is.

