Benedict Cumberbatch rumored for villian’s role in ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

(CBR) The secret”s out on J.J. Abrams and Benedict Cumberbatch. No, not the Khan conspiracy – the other secret.
At the very least, a juicy new rumor is making the rounds this week about Cumberbatch reteaming with Abrams for “Star Wars: Episode VII”. ScreenCrush.com was first with the Cumberbatch rumor, with BadassDigest.com chiming in with a few details about the possible role:
“I”ve heard the role he”s up for is that of a bad guy, almost certainly a Sith. And it”s a major role, one that will continue throughout the whole new trilogy.”
According to the report, “Star Wars” is the reason why Cumberbatch dropped out of Guillermo del Toro”s “Crimson Peak” late last month.
There”s absolutely no confirmation on Cumberbatch”s role in “Star Wars”, but it”s not the world”s biggest surprise, considering the actor”s previous collaboration with Abrams, as well as his own fondness for the franchise.
“They were a huge part of my background, and my upbringing,” Cumberbatch told Total Film earlier this year about his affection for “Star Wars”. “I was much more connected to [Star Wars] as a kid, in the way that a lot of kids are because it”s immediate storytelling, very simply – a beautifully, outrageously simple narrative in a way – and a wonderful three-act melodrama, opera. And I loved them. I really, really loved those films and I always wanted to be Han Solo.”
“Star Wars: Episode VII” is reportedly eyeing a Christmas 2015 release.
Screen crush was not first with the rumour.
The villain is my prime curiosity regarding Episode VII. I really want them to create a new, dynamic enemy for the series which was something that was really lacking from the prequels (amongst many other things). They did come close with Darth Maul, at least visually, but killed him off in Episode 1.
I’m sure they’ll bring back a classic villain like Boba Fett and obviously would love to see Darth Vader return but the latter would be difficult for obvious reasons.
I expect the first one to be intriguing and suggestive of an ambitious and interesting long term plot. I expect the next two to fail to deliver and reveal there was never any real plan. That is the J.J. template.
That’s the TV J.J. Template. In the film template the first one has an actor that pulls more out of the mess of a script than anyone could have expected and tricks you into thinking it didn’t totally suck until you see it again and realize it sucks. And then the other two suck.
Apparently, Cumberbatch’s rep has shot down this rumor – thankfully. I guess if there is still any question, he will be asked when he is at the Toronto Film Fest this week as his movie The Fifth Estate, is the opener of the festival. I am sure he will be asked – more than once. Then, hopefully, it will go away. The whole idea of a JJ Star Wars – yikes and sure don’t want to see Cumberbatch using his talent for doing something from the past. Star Trek is enough.