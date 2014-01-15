Benjamin Bratt to hunt Jack Bauer in ’24: Live Another Day’ event series

Benjamin Bratt has his sights set on Jack Bauer.

The “Private Practice” star has joined the cast of FOX’s forthcoming event series “24: Live Another Day,” it was revealed today. Bratt will play the role of Steve Harris, the head of a CIA operation tasked with tracking down Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), who’s now considered a fugitive by the agency.

Also starring Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kim Raver, William Devane, Michael Wincott, Judy Davis, Giles Matthey, Yvonne Strahovski and Gbenga Akinnabe, the 12-episode series will center on Bauer’s efforts to evade capture in London four years after the events portrayed in the original series, which ended its initial eight-season run in 2010.

“24: Live Another Day” premieres Monday, May 5 on FOX with a special two-hour episode.