Bennett Miller and Francis Lawrence in the running for ‘Catching Fire’ director gig

With news of director Gary Ross‘ departure from the smash “Hunger Games” franchise, speculations were running wild about who will helm the upcoming second installment, “Catching Fire” (you’ve seen our choices).

It was reported earlier that Lionsgate was eyeing such lofty choices as David Cronenberg (“Eastern Promises”), Alfonso Cuaron (“Children of Men”) and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Babel”), but now, according to The Playlist, it seems that the studio has also short-listed two names that are more realistic: Bennett Miller and Francis Lawrence.

Miller is coming fresh off of “Moneyball,” the baseball drama that hit a homerun with many critics and earned several Oscar nominations, including best picture and mentions for Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. He previously directed Philip Seymour Hoffman to Oscar gold in “Capote.” He clearly knows what he wants from performers, but can he handle the action found in Suzanne Collins’ novel “Catching Fire”?

Lawrence, on the other hand, has focused more on the fantasy violence seen in his films “I Am Legend” and “Constantine,” while working with another teen idol — “Twilight’s” Robert Pattinson — on his period romance “Water For Elephants.”

While Lawrence doesn’t have any announced projects coming up (although he’s an exec producer of FOX’s “Touch”), Miller’s schedule may prove more difficult. He’s planning to shoot “Foxcatcher,” starring Mark Ruffalo, Steve Carell and Channing Tatum, in the fall, but it’s a strong possibility that that start date would be pushed back for in order to give Miller that chance to catch “Fire.”

Like the first film, “Catching Fire” will star Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. It’s scheduled to open November 22, 2013.

What do you think of these choices?