BEP, Lady GaGa, Kings of Leon, Taylor Swift and more on Grammys CD

Catch up on the top tracks of 2009 with the “2010 Grammy Nominees,” out Jan. 19 on EMI Records.

The 16 annual collection rotates between labels and proceeds from the set benefit the Grammy Foundation and the MusiCares Foundation, two charities overseen by Grammy parent, The Recording Academy.

The set includes 20 tracks, all of them from Grammy nominees and covers pop, country, and rock fields as well as nominees in the four big categories: record of the year, song of the year, album of the year and best new artist. It”s oddly light on R&B artists this year.

Below is the track listing and the categories in which each song is nominated.

1. the black eyed peas

“I Gotta Feeling”

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Best Pop Vocal Album

2. LADY GAGA

“Poker Face”

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

3. KINGS OF LEON

“Use Somebody”

Record Of The Year

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

4. DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

“You & Me”

Album Of The Year

5. Taylor SWIFT

“You Belong With Me”

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

6. COLBIE CAILLAT

“Fallin’ For You”

Best Pop Vocal Album

7. the fray

“You Found Me”

Best Pop Vocal Album

8. P!nk

“Sober”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

9. kelly clarkson

“My Life Would Suck Without You”

Best Pop Vocal Album

10. Katy Perry

“Hot N Cold”

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

11. beyonc é

“Halo”

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

12. Adele

“Hometown Glory”

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

13. zac brown band

“Chicken Fried”

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

14. Sugarland

“It Happens”

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

15. lady antebellum

“I Run To You”

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

16. rascal Flatts

“ Here Comes Goodbye”

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

17. green day

“21 Guns”

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

18. Coldplay

“Life In Technicolor ii”

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

19. U2

“I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight”

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

20. Eric Clapton And steve Winwood

“Can’t Find My Way Home”