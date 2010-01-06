BEP, Lady GaGa, Kings of Leon, Taylor Swift and more on Grammys CD

Catch up on the top tracks of 2009 with the “2010 Grammy Nominees,” out Jan. 19 on EMI Records.
The 16 annual collection rotates between labels and proceeds from the set benefit the Grammy Foundation and the MusiCares Foundation, two charities overseen by Grammy parent, The Recording Academy.
The set includes 20 tracks, all of them from Grammy nominees and covers pop, country, and rock fields as well as nominees in the four big categories: record of the year, song of the year, album of the year and best new artist. It”s oddly light on R&B artists this year.
Below is the track listing and the categories in which each song is nominated.
1. the black eyed peas
“I Gotta Feeling”
Record Of The Year
Album Of The Year
Best Pop Vocal Album
2. LADY GAGA
“Poker Face”
Record Of The Year
Album Of The Year
3. KINGS OF LEON
“Use Somebody”
Record Of The Year
Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
4. DAVE MATTHEWS BAND
“You & Me”
Album Of The Year
5. Taylor SWIFT
“You Belong With Me”
Record Of The Year
Album Of The Year
Best Female Pop Vocal Performance
6. COLBIE CAILLAT
“Fallin’ For You”
Best Pop Vocal Album
7. the fray
“You Found Me”
Best Pop Vocal Album
8. P!nk
“Sober”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Best Female Pop Vocal Performance
9. kelly clarkson
“My Life Would Suck Without You”
Best Pop Vocal Album
10. Katy Perry
“Hot N Cold”
Best Female Pop Vocal Performance
11. beyoncé
“Halo”
Record Of The Year
Album Of The Year
Best Female Pop Vocal Performance
12. Adele
“Hometown Glory”
Best Female Pop Vocal Performance
13. zac brown band
“Chicken Fried”
Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
14. Sugarland
“It Happens”
Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
15. lady antebellum
“I Run To You”
Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
16. rascal Flatts
“Here Comes Goodbye”
Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
17. green day
“21 Guns”
Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
18. Coldplay
“Life In Technicolor ii”
Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
19. U2
“I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight”
Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
20. Eric Clapton And steve Winwood
“Can’t Find My Way Home”
Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
