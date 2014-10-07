Best Actor contenders include Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch and more

It seems like we say it just about every year at this point, so let's say it again: the Best Actor category this season appears to be the most competitive race to date. Pity, then, that it's clearly one of the least racially diverse races we've seen yet, with minorities few and far between.
Nevertheless, there are a lot of amazing performances that have already arrived either in release or on the festival circuit, and plenty of hope for what's around the corner. There are dominant frontrunners and comeback stories, there are ripe biopics and stirring outside-the-box portrayals, there is just a lot to choose from. And someone is bound to end up shockingly omitted and commiserating with last year's unexpected snubee, Tom Hanks.
How does the awards team here at HitFix see things panning out?
What a surprise, Benedict Cumberbatch leading an internet poll…
And I call foul, leaving out Lithgow and Molina from the poll.
We didn’t include every single name on there. And would you really be predicting either for a Best Actor nomination at the moment?
It’s really all a shot in the dark at this point.
I’m judging from your commentary on Brad Pitt that you’ve seen “Fury”?
Fury has been seen, yes.
Im not sure if you can answer this yet but did it seem like high-brow blockbuster fare or an actual prestige film?
And what about Michael Fassbender featuring Macbeth ??
Not until 2015
Just noting a correction:
JACK* O’Connell, not Jake.
It says Jack?
Oh, you’re referring to the poll, not the gallery. Sorry.
This afternoon’s prediction (having seen none of the performances): Carell, Cooper, Keaton, Redmayne, Spall. Why not?
(None of the ones I’m predicting, that is.)
Instead of Cooper I have Cumberbatch, but yes, I’m predicting your other four to get in as well.
It seems madness not to predict Cumberbatch, but one of those three Brits is not getting in.
Fiennes is entirely unforgettable, extraordinary and outstanding in Grand Budapest Hotel. What a crying shame he isn’t even in the conversation. He should be winning some gold for this. This is a magnificently accomplished bit of acting and ultimately strangely moving as well.
Why isn’t Fiennes running in Supporting? His character in Budapest could arguably be pushed under Supporting (ala Jennifer Connelly in A Beautiful Mind or Christoph Waltz in Django Unchained) and he’ll surely be the one to beat in that (currently rather weak) category.
I don’t think he can be Supporting at all. It is his film through and through, it is his story.
He’s Lead. But I get the whole angle of “He doesnt open the film, he doesnt close it; the conglomeration of young and old bellboy could act as co-Lead or Lead; Jude law is the first character we meet/identify with for a bit” etc etc etc …. but yeah, he is Lead.
Ahh but as I mentioned, there were instances of past winners like Jennifer Connelly in A Beautiful Mind and Christoph Waltz in Django Unchained who campaigned successfully in Supporting even though they were clearly leads. A more recent example: Julia Roberts’ a co-lead or the sole lead in August since the film’s angle was a focus on her character’s journey home and her tumultuous relationship with her mother, yet she was nomed in Supporting.
I’m just saying that if the Best Actor category is already as crowded as it is and Fiennes has a slim chance of even making it to the 5, why not attempt to campaign in a weaker Supporting category. After all, in Budapest as JJ1 has said, the bellboy could arguably be considered the true lead.
I brought this idea up a while back and everyone yelled at me about how ridiculous it would be to put Feinnes in supporting.
It’s funny how everyone gets all offended when you bring up the idea of Feinnes getting put into supporting.
Tatum O’Neal won supporting for a lead performance. Ethan Hawke was nominated as supporting even though he’s the main character of Training Day.
There’s the whole lead/supporting conundrum brought on by Kidman being a lead in The Hours and Julianne Moore being supporting.
And it’s not like category fraud always works. They tried to campaign Keisha Castle-Hughes as supporting but she got in as a lead. Kate Winslet won multiple supporting actress precursors for The Reader.
Exactly, Fast Eddie Albert! Oscar campaigning is a strategic game. If Feinnes’ chances in Lead is close to none and it can be debated that he plays a supporting role in Budapest, why not switch campaigning strategy and push for a weaker Supporting category and possibly a win there? If Oscar voters truly do mind the “category fraud” they will nominate him in the right category regardless.
I admit I voted on who I would like to see nominated not on who I think will be. So roll on Timothy Spalling.The Benedict Cumberbatch is a good actor but overrated and what we have is another interpretation of his genius with social issues at the expense of an in depth examination of Turing’s prosecution.
Personally Derek Jacobi will always be Turing for me and Breaking the Code will always be the more interesting play/film of his life.
I hate how you shamelessly try to encourage category fraud for Ralph Fiennes in Grand Budapest Hotel just because this year is competitive. Sorry, but you can’t spin it as him being part of an ensemble, he is the lead, and there is absolutely no arguing that.
At the moment, I’m thinking it ends up being a battle between Cumberbatch and Keaton with Cumberbatch winning.
The whole irony of McConaughey being penciled in to win an Oscar and an Emmy in the same year but Cumberbatch ends up winning the Emmy McConaughey would have won if they hadn’t submitted as a Drama Series and now he ends up winning the Oscar and completely the cycle.
Keaton is the Mickey Rourke of this year meaning he comes in a close second but loses out to the biopic that deals with homosexuality.
Redmayne probably gets nominated but there’s bound to be backlash due to it being a love story between him and his wife but in real life a lot of unpleasant things happened afterward. Plus, playing disabled isn’t necessarily a lock for a nomination as evidenced by Hawkes not getting nominated for The Sessions and Bardem not getting nominated for The Sea Inside.
I could see McConaughey getting in if Interstellar lives up to the hype.
Then I guess either Carrell/Tatum or Spall seem highly possible.
There will probably also be a fifth nominee that rides late momentum, ala Bale last year, or comes out of nowhere to get nominated. Not sure who that would be though.
Bradley Cooper.
Maybe but it’s a film by Eastwood about a sniper. Isn’t this going to skew more to conservative crowds ala Lone Survivor?
Clint’s actors often get recognized, though (12 nominations, 5 wins).
It will certainly skew more to conservative crowds, and is getting a roll-out clearly inspired by the successful Lone Survivor release. But does that mean it will be bad, or not a contender? I imagine Saving Private Ryan would get a similar campaign if it were released this year.
I think Greg is too casual declaring “locks” for the Golden Globes comedy category. Remember, there are only five nominees.
Here are some of the many contenders:
Michael Keaton
Bill Murray
Ralph Fiennes
Joaquin Phoenix
Chadwick Boseman
James Corden
Bill Hader
John Lithgow
Alfred Molina
Mark Ruffalo
Jon Hamm
Channing Tatum
So no, not every actor in a comedy is a “lock” for Golden Globe recognition. I think some of the people you’ve described as “locks” will probably not be nominated (Bill Hader).
Cooper just was great and amazing. absolutely he must be in top 5. American Sniper must cut in too. it was tremendous.
I have seen a lot of films this year,but for the life of me I don’t see the enthusiasm about Birdman.