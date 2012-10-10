Best Actress 2013: Potential nominees from Keira Knightley to Quvenzhané Wallis

It’s an annual (if not always accurate) complaint: the Best Actress category is so much weaker than its male counterpart. Even when that does seem to be the case, however, that statement doesn’t paint the full picture. Every year, there’s an abundance of rich, challenging female lead performances to be found — just not always in the kind of film Academy members are generally willing to consider. Blame them to some extent, but also blame Hollywood for ensuring that so many gifted actresses have to look to the indie and arthouse fringes for opportunities to shine.
Earlier this year, pundits suggested that the Best Actress field was looking even thinner than usual. As we crawl closer to awards season, picking up festival discoveries and critical favorites along the way, it’s looking increasingly competitive — with only one name, I’d venture, assured a spot on the ballot. Thanks to the trend described in the above paragraph, it’s a varied an unusual field, with frontrunners ranging from a red-hot Hollywood ingenue to an 8-year-old amateur to not one, but two, marvelous French-language Cannes sensations. Check out the gallery below as we weigh up their individual pros and cons. You can also keep up with the ups and downs of this race at In Contention’s Best Actress Contenders page.
I find it weird that Cotillard is a possible frontrunner and that Matthias Schoenaerts who was just as good and in the same movie isn’t even an farfetched, unlikely option.
We did include him in last week’s Best Actor gallery! But I agree he’s every bit as good as she is, if not better.
Still, it doesn’t take a scientist to work out why she’s got more buzz.
I feel bloody awful Viola Davis doesn’t have a plausible chance for Won’t Back Down in a “weak” Best Actress year.
Because that movie is an utter bomb of epic proportions. Sorry. It matters.
Just out of curiosity, did you actually see Won’t Back Down? I did, and while Davis is perfectly fine (as always), I can’t really see anything Oscar-worthy about her performance.
“Plus, nobody’s ever been nominated for reprising a character when they didn’t get recognized the first time round.”
… except Sigourney Weaver, for Aliens. Dunno if there’s anyone else, though.
Well caught!
I’ve thought of another one: Talia Shire in The Godfather Part II. (I love putting my mind to these geeky searches!!)
Nothing appears for Jennifer Lawrence in Silver Linings Playbook. Is this a mistake, or did you just say what you needed to about her in the Hunger Games entry?
An error, I’m sure.
Marion Cotillard is definitely a front-runner she is astonishing in “Rust & Bone” and at least a nomination could send a good message Hollywood on what kind of movies they should do, what kind of role Hollywood’s actresses should accept to do! And after all, they own her pretty big after totally ignoring her past work on “Nine”, “Inception” and “Midnight in Paris”. Plus she already has “The Hollywood Actress Award and two tributes (At Telluride and Gotham). She definitely has Hollywood behind her.
She was ignored for Midnight in Paris? Did that performance really merit awards consideration?
I still can’t believe she wasn’t nominated for “Public Enemies”, which I consider one of her best English language performances. Especially when you consider that somehow Penelope Cruz managed to ride the good will for her previous win to a nomination for a mediocre performance in “Nine”.
Yes i do.
Tom
I agree with you, Cotillard was, at the time of the shoot, already committed to Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises, in between two sets and many diapers – she had just given birth to her first child Marcel, and was still breast-feeding him while her spirit was on both Audiard’s and Nolan’s assignments. She is the best actress working today
I know she doesn’t have a chance, but I’m thrilled to see Rosemarie DeWitt in the gallery. Hers is still one of my favorite performances this year, and she would have easily made my own ballot for Rachel Getting Married as well. I’ve been a fan ever since the first season of Mad Men.
Liz, I agree. Rosemarie deserved a nomination with her co-star, Anne Hathaway. Also, Debra Winger deserved a nomination as well.
I’m sooo glad somebody took notice of Leslie Mann. I think she was robbed from a nod for Knocked Up.
I know there’s 0.0001% chance of her being nominated, but I thought Ann Dowd was fantastic in Compliance.
I think she’ll be campaigned in supporting — in which case, I wouldn’t count her out entirely, if the critics’ awards latch on to her.
Where is Gerwig? Oh, wait. IFC is downright foolish and releasing France Ha next May. She’d have the Globe in the bag.
Is Greta Gerwig in Frances Ha a possibility? (Is that movie even coming out this year?)
22 actresses and there isn’t room for Rachel Weisz in The deep blue sea? She doesn’t have a chance but I imagine she has more chances than almost half of those 22 actresses.
That said, I believe Jennifer Lawrence, Wallis, Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep are the best positioned right now. And people is silly to underestimate Meryl Streep, she was nominated before for worst films and performances than Hope springs, and in more strong years like 1999 or 1998.
“Meryl Streep, she was nominated before for worst films and performances than Hope springs, and in more strong years like 1999 or 1998.”
Very interesting point.
I hope marion cotillard will be nominated again, she deserves it! She is amazing in Rust and Bone
I get so angry when you constantly refer to it as a weak year. ITS NOT. it just doesn’t have obvious players, which is way more fun anyway. GRRR