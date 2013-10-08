Best Actress 2014: Oscar contenders include Amy Adams, Sandra Bullock and Meryl Streep

This year’s Best Actress race is full of Oscar veterans, but there are also a fair amount of up-and-coming indie hopefuls, outsider foreign film players and fresh faces to the awards scene looking for their first trip to the Dolby Theater.
That having been said, most seem to agree that this category will be full of former nominees, a rare occurrence to say the least. The work covers a wide range (and some of the individual performances themselves cover a lot of ground, too). From astronauts to alcoholics, bandits to matriarchs, there is something for everyone. How will the category shake out?
Click through the gallery story below to see our thoughts on the 20 names that seem to be in contention for a notice this year, and feel free to let your thoughts on the race be known in the comments section.
Gosh, I’d love for Adams to get in there, especially since she might be the only non-winner to get in (if Blanchett, Bullock, Streep and Thompson/Dench are the other four). Still curious as to how big her part is, but from the looks of the trailer, there’s lots of screaming/slapping, so I’d like to think it’s a meaty role.
My own tastes tend not to coincide with those of the Academy (or the critics, or my friends), but as much as I like Sandra Bullock, I don’t think she’s a favorite to be nominated for “Gravity” and I certainly wouldn’t expect her to win. She was in many ways ideal for the role in that she is sturdy rather than flashy as an actress, and she would have looked silly overacting in all those scenes where she is by herself. But I’m not sure she will receive a lot of votes just for being sturdy in a good movie. “Blue Jasmine” is a wonderful movie with a strong cast and a great script, but it is still Cate Blanchett’s performance that dominates your memories of the film. That strikes me as the kind of performance that wins Oscars.
“Gravity” is pretty much a one-woman showcase. There aren’t many of those, let alone ones that make a lot of money and get tons of Oscar nominations, and critical praise. Bullock will get a nomination.
Yeah, what CaptainCanada said. A surefire Best Picture nominee shouldered entirely by a former Oscar winner who happens to be one of the industry’s most well-liked and bankable stars, with critical consensus that it’s a career high for her? How does she NOT get nominated?
Totally agree with Frank. If members of the Academy REALLY nominate actresses to obtain what is called (don’t forget) the BEST PERFORMANCE of an Actress in a leading role, only a miracle of a performance between now and December, would take away not only the nomination, but the Oscar itself to Cate Blanchett. Her performance is beyond analysis. No one can beat her, not even Meryl, as much as I love her…
Everyone believes this race is going to come down to Blanchett vs. Bullock but frankly I think it’s going to come down to Blanchett vs. Dench vs. Thompson. I love Amy Adams but from what I’ve heard about American Hustle, it’s not happening for her.
What have you heard about American Hustle? I know it’s been test screened already, but I haven’t read anything in the way of critical response to the film. Has anyone already chimed in?
Paulina García is the best of the list and she clearly deserves to get the Oscar nod for Best Actress.
The day Amy Adams wins will be a terrific day for mankind.
AMEN!
Amen 2!
I had the opportunity of seeing the film Gloria last week and, oh, boy, what a treat! A total pleasure and what an absolute fearless performance by Paulina Garcia! I was so thrilled to see her in the list. I now feel like there should be a loud campaign for her Oscar nomination. I sadly realize it’s a long shot, but not impossible. But, yes!! Yes, to Paulina Garcia, and her performance in Gloria. Possibly one of the most significant and masterful by an actress this year.
I fell to see what was so extraordinary about Sandra Bullock’s performance??? While the movie was special, her performance was not.
you haven´t heart,Bullock is superb in Gravity
Bullock doesn’t deserve oscar nomination
Come on, no Julia Roberts?
Julia’s going Supporting. She’ll likely be nominated there. It’s probably going to be a race between Oprah, Lupita, and Julia
Yes, Roberts will be campaigned supporting.
Its scary how solid Blachett, Bullock. Dench, Streep, and Thompson sound/feel, with Adams as an obvious 6th.
Maybe the actors will stick up for Winslet; a strong possibility. Maybe theyll spring for Larspn or Exarchopolous.
But those 6 feel so like “the 6”.
That said, I wonder if Streep is vulnerable at all. I think she is if the reviews really bail. Remember “Evening” ? All this sad, I havent seen August: Osage County yet, so, That opinion is not really valid. Just thinking out loud.
Brie Larson not only deserves an Oscar Nomination but will get nominated for her mesmerising performance in “Short Term 12” take it to the bank she will be nominated!!!!!!
Why wouldn’t Amy Adams go supporting? Seems to me that she’d be the very obvious front-runner there.
Thats just it, if Supporting makes any sense in AH, she should def be campaigned there. And as great as “Her” looks, Imwonder if that could even register.
Because Jennifer Lawrence.
I can’t really tell if you liked Streep’s performance or not, Kris. Your pro’s can easily be interpreted as cons. Could you possibly elaborate?
I was not a fan of the choices she made. More on that film and performance here:
Even though Jennifer Lawrence is in this, I can still see Amy Adams getting the supporting nomination instead. If the reviews are strong and she has a legitimate shot, the studio might see supporting as the prime opportunity for her.
Goldderby is report that Blue Jasmine is going Drama at the Globes. I think Blanchett will definitely win over Bullock, thus, shifts the competition to be Blanchett Vs. Dench (now, she’s winning Comedy Globe, for sure!).
It’s not as if the Best Actress contest always comes down to the Globe drama winner versus the Globe comedy winner.
Cate Blanchett all the way…. Meryl Streep is always amazing as well as Judi Dench. Bullock nothing great. It’s going to be CATE THE GREAT!!!!!!
CAT BLANCHETT ALL THE WAY. AMAZING!!!!!! Meryl Streep also amazing and Judy Dench are top notch but it’s going to be… CATE THE GREAT for Blue Jasmine. Sandra Bullock ,,,YUCK!!!!!!!!
I Agree, Cate Blanchett deserves and will win.
I want Emma Thompson in nomination, please.

Paulina Garcia is who has to be in Oscar nominations ’cause she is amazing in Gloria.
Beyond analysis? Exactly the opposite – overrated lead performance, same old Woody Allen fascination with the rich. Boring! Underrated performances by Hawkins, Dice-Clay, and Cannavale – the real stars of this tired rehash. Anybody but “Cate the overrated”
Yawn! To your obvious choices. Sandra Bullock’s crying scene was good for a minute. Sophie Nelisse should at least be nominated as her performance was best of the year.
The amazing performance of Meryl Streep in August: Osage County is by far the best, one for the acting archive. The current Oscar nominees surely do not disagree.