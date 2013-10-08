Best Actress 2014: Oscar contenders include Amy Adams, Sandra Bullock and Meryl Streep

This year’s Best Actress race is full of Oscar veterans, but there are also a fair amount of up-and-coming indie hopefuls, outsider foreign film players and fresh faces to the awards scene looking for their first trip to the Dolby Theater.

That having been said, most seem to agree that this category will be full of former nominees, a rare occurrence to say the least. The work covers a wide range (and some of the individual performances themselves cover a lot of ground, too). From astronauts to alcoholics, bandits to matriarchs, there is something for everyone. How will the category shake out?

Click through the gallery story below to see our thoughts on the 20 names that seem to be in contention for a notice this year, and feel free to let your thoughts on the race be known in the comments section.