Best and Worst of Ben Affleck: ‘Argo,’ ‘Chasing Amy,’ ‘Jenny from the Block’

It goes without saying that Ben Affleck has had an incredible career.

After winning a screenwriting Oscar for “Good Will Hunting” Affleck focused on his acting and tried the Hollywood leading man routine in hits such as “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Changing Lanes” and “The Sum of All Fears.” After three films in 2003 his career began to crash. “Gigli” become a pop culture touchstone because it was such a bomb and so disliked, but besides a minor success with “Paycheck” Affleck started on a major string of bombs that no one thought he'd recover from. By 2006 he was on the comeback trail with a critically acclaimed performance in the indie “Hollywoodland” and followed that up with his directorial debut, the well received “Gone Baby Gone.”

The past seven years have completed the comeback with Affleck directing and starring in the hit thriller “The Town” and capping it off with a miraculous Oscar run for “Argo.” Now, Affleck is earning raves for his role in David Fincher's “Gone Girl” and is currently playing none other than Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” one of the most anticipated films of 2016.

With that in mind the HitFix staff has revisited the last 17 years of Affleck's career and selected some of his major highs and lows. Check them out in the embedded gallery at the bottom of this article.

