Best and Worst of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

#Chris Evans #Samuel L. Jackson #Agents Of SHIELD #Captain America: The Winter Soldier
, , , and 04.06.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” blew out the box-office this weekend with a massive opening take of $96 million, not to mention some of the best reviews of any Marvel film thus far (it currently stands at 89% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes). So what did HitFix staffers think of the film? Check out our picks for the best and worst elements of the superhero sequel below, then let us know what you thought of the film by voting in the poll further down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Evans#Samuel L. Jackson#Agents Of SHIELD#Captain America: The Winter Soldier
TAGSagents of shieldANTHONY MACKIEBLACK WIDOWCAPTAIN AMERICACAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERCHRIS EVANSEMILY VANCAMPFALCONNICK FURYrobert redfordSamuel L. JacksonSCARLETT JOHANSSONSEBASTIAN STANthe winter soldier

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP