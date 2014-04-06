Best and Worst of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” blew out the box-office this weekend with a massive opening take of $96 million, not to mention some of the best reviews of any Marvel film thus far (it currently stands at 89% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes). So what did HitFix staffers think of the film? Check out our picks for the best and worst elements of the superhero sequel below, then let us know what you thought of the film by voting in the poll further down.
Worst: Scarlett Johansson’s hair. Not a good look for her.
Worst – The lack of the Winter Soldier. It really felt like he wasn’t a big part of the movie. He was a decent bad guy, but he barely got any screen-time. Then again, a lot of Marvel’s movies have had this problem in my opinion (like Mickey Rourke having like 5 minutes of screentime in Iron Man 2). Oh well, hopefully since they didn’t kill him off they utilize him well in the future.
I actually really like that the Winter Soldier’s story didn’t get all wrapped up. If it would have ended with him becoming a good guy, it would have been too rushed.
That being said, maybe his name shouldn’t have been in the title of the film, other than that it makes a good title.
Ohhh my friend you have no idea how badass the storyline for winter soldier gets! Why do you think he holds the shield so much! Foreshadow to the max!
“..you don’t bring in an icon to stand around patting Nick Fury on the shoulder and telling him, “Good job.”
That’s what Tommy Lee Jones did in the first Captain America movie, and he didn’t turn out to be the secret villainous mastermind.
I don’t get how none of you acknowledged the excellent action sequences. The fight between Batroc and Captain America, the scene in the elevator, or the first Cap vs. Winter Soldier fight, were the best “down-to-Earth”, hand to hand fight sequences we’ve had in a Superhero film…ever?
Yes!
I would have liked to have seen a little more from Agent 13 as well, but the movie was already long, and while I loved it, and didn’t think it was bloated, giving her a lot more scenes could have pushed it too far.
But Marvel Studios movies always do this, don’t they? They brought in Black Widow in Iron Man 2 without her having a ton to do, and Hawkeye in Thor without him having a ton to do, so that when they get more to do in Avengers they won’t have to spend a lot of time establishing who they are. Even the way they introduced Nick Fury in the first Iron Man could be viewed along those lines. I’ll be very surprised if VanCamp isn’t a big part of Captain America 3.
I was also pretty sure that Redford was playing a bad guy, but to the writers’ credit, they didn’t save it for some crappy third-act “twist”. Cap meets Pierce, Cap decides that he’s not playing Pierce’s game, Pierce decides to activate a hit squad BEFORE CAP REACHES THE ELEVATOR.
Say this for the plot. It *moves*.
(Speaking of the elevator: I agree with the other comments: the action was definitely a Best, and it’s really hard to pick a favorite.)
There were lots of Little Things that add up to a Best, like the clever one-upsmanship between Pierce, Natasha & Fury: Nat reveals she’s disguised as a Council member to take out the guards; Pierce reveals that he’s pinned little bombs on all the Council members; Nat electro-stings herself to disable the pin. Pierce has disabled Fury’s retinal scan login; Fury has a second login assigned to his ‘bad’ eye.
I like that these decisions were based on the three being clever/paranoid (which had already been established in Fury’s case), rather than omniscient.
Sneakers II!!! Make it now while Redford is still awesome!
The only part of this movie that made me scratch my head was during the rollout of of the helicarriers and the big battle. All I could think was “where the hell is Iron Man?” I told my buddy they should cut away to Tony Stark sitting on the toilet or something to explain.
I think it was because of the fact that the movie only took place over 2 or so days. But still, true. I still really loved the movie , though.