Best and Worst of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” blew out the box-office this weekend with a massive opening take of $96 million, not to mention some of the best reviews of any Marvel film thus far (it currently stands at 89% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes). So what did HitFix staffers think of the film? Check out our picks for the best and worst elements of the superhero sequel below, then let us know what you thought of the film by voting in the poll further down.