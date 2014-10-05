Best and Worst of David FIncher’s ‘Gone Girl’: Ben Affleck, Tyler Perry, Trent Reznor

David Fincher's “Gone Girl” came from behind to win the box office this weekend over the “Conjuring” prequel “Annabelle.” Critics have predominantly given it a thumbs up and individually praised the performances of Rosamund Pike, Ben Affleck and, yes, even Tyler Perry.

No film is perfect, however, and considering the seemingly strong word of mouth it's sort of shocking “Gone Girl” earned just a “B” Cinemascore (it's hard not to earn at least an A-). Maybe it's playing more to fans of the book and upscale audiences? Maybe some moviegoers are seeing strains in their own marriages on screen? (Hey, it's just a possibility). Nevertheless, the film has generated a ton of conversation. So let's talk about it, shall we?

From the Internet's obsession with Ben Affleck's private parts to some of those gaps of logic that just don't make sense, we've put “Gone Girl” under the best and worst microscope for your review. Check it out in the embedded story gallery below.

[Warning: There are significant spoilers ahead. Do not read if you want to remain in the dark before seeing the movie.]

Agree? Disagree? Vote in our poll and sound off in the comments section.