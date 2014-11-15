Best and Worst of ‘Dumb and Dumber To’

After twenty long years, Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels have finally reunited with the Farrelly Brothers for more fart jokes, bad haircuts and dead birds in the belated “Dumb and Dumber To.”

Was it worth the wait?

Carrey and Daniels appear to be having a great time, and newcomers Rob Riggle, Kathleen Turner, Laurie Holden, Rachel Melvin and a surprise guest (hint: it's not Jennifer Lawrence, unfortunately) are added to the silliness with mixed results.

The comedy sequel is No. 1 at the box office this weekend, but the critics haven't been very kind. You know what that means — it's time for another Best and Worst list.

Check it out below. Do you agree with our take on “Dumb and Dumber To”?