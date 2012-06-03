Best and worst of the 2012 MTV Movie Awards

The 2012 MTV Movie Awards was hyped as the online voting showdown between “The Hunger Games” and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2,” but that battle ended up with both sides seemingly satisfied. “Games” won four awards (two of which for categories Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson took themselves out of contention for) and “Breaking Dawn” won two including the “prestigious” (at least according to Jodie Foster) best movie honor. Did that help create a better show than last year’s boring “Eclipse” coronation? Not necessarily, but there were some memorable moments.

What or who made our best and worst list? Click on the gallery below and find out.

Did you enjoy the show this year? Share your thoughts below.