Best and worst of the 2012 MTV Movie Awards

#Christian Bale #Johnny Depp #Channing Tatum #Joseph-Gordon Levitt #Joel McHale #Emma Stone #Matthew McConaughey #Jennifer Lawrence
06.04.12 6 years ago 16 Comments

The 2012 MTV Movie Awards was hyped as the online voting showdown between “The Hunger Games” and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2,” but that battle ended up with both sides seemingly satisfied. “Games” won four awards (two of which for categories Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson took themselves out of contention for) and “Breaking Dawn” won two including the “prestigious” (at least according to Jodie Foster) best movie honor. Did that help create a better show than last year’s boring “Eclipse” coronation?  Not necessarily, but there were some memorable moments.

What or who made our best and worst list? Click on the gallery below and find out.

Did you enjoy the show this year? Share your thoughts below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christian Bale#Johnny Depp#Channing Tatum#Joseph-Gordon Levitt#Joel McHale#Emma Stone#Matthew McConaughey#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSCHANNING TATUMCHRISTIAN BALEELIZABETH BANKSemma stoneJENNIFER LAWRENCEJOEL MCHALEJOHNNY DEPPJoseph Gordon-Levittkristen stewartMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYMTV MOVIE AWARDSMTV Movie Awards 2012russell brandShailene Woodleythe dark knight rises

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP