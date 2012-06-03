Best and worst of the 2012 MTV Movie Awards

The 2012 MTV Movie Awards was hyped as the online voting showdown between “The Hunger Games” and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2,” but that battle ended up with both sides seemingly satisfied. “Games” won four awards (two of which for categories Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson took themselves out of contention for) and “Breaking Dawn” won two including the “prestigious” (at least according to Jodie Foster) best movie honor. Did that help create a better show than last year’s boring “Eclipse” coronation? Not necessarily, but there were some memorable moments.
Boring Eclipse Coronation? You jerks are never satisfied. Twilight was only in two categories and you’re still bitch’in. You people are just jerks…yes that includes you hitfix
Twilight should have been in Transformation, Best Performance by an Actress which Jen Law didn’t even bother to show up for; Breakout star should have been Booboo Stewart. That’s only three that they should have been nominated for and weren’t.
So screw you and your Twilight hating self.
Twilight is shit.
Wow… the MTV movie awards is basically elementary school olympics. Since watching Robert Patinson and Twilight take the award for best fight scene over Luke Goss and Ron Pearlman in Hellboy 2, I’ve realized just how little MTV has to do with legitimate awards. I’ve stopped watching them now, but when I read that Rooney Mara didn’t win anything I automatically thought, ‘Of course not. No one who votes at MTV is old enough to watch a movie like that yet.’
Oh and one more thing mr hit and miss asshole, Twilight fans are just teens. When are you going to get it through your thick skull. The Twilight fans are 25 and older. But it’s clear you have your head up your ass otherwise you would have known this obvious fact.
That was a question…”Twilight fans are just teens?
It’s true that Twilight fans are not just teens, but teens still account for the biggest chunk of Twilight fandom. The audiences for the last couple of films were about 50% under 21. Breaking Dawn skewed a little older, mostly because of hooked-when-they-were-young, aging 20-somethings, but at least 60% of the audience remains under 25. So I wouldn’t say the author of that segment had his head up his ass so much as he just oversimplified things a bit. I appreciate that you’re passionate about these films, but they really aren’t worth getting upset over.
Who are fans of twilight? Teens, and pathetic immature women. Don’t even try to deny that, it’s a commonly known that. You can have your MTV movie awards, the rest of the worlds still laughs at you people and mocks your immature, shallow fantasies. :)
I agree with you L1. Something else I’d like to point out to you Hit Flix people is that Kristen, Rob, & Taylor DIDN’T take themselves out of competition. MTV did that by having some special board of people pick the nominees rather than let the fans do it. We’d have had a lot more noms if that was the case. Get our facts straight before posting stuff like this.
*your
If that’s the case than MTV actually has something to be proud of, a fine decision on their part. And it’s not Hitfix that dislikes the “Twilight” films, but rather all of us who enjoy quality cinema. That’s not to say you shouldn’t enjoy it, I enjoy plenty of things that are not of high quality, but instead of whining when people make fun of it trying taking it in stride.
And it’s people like you who have ruined it for everyone.
You’re complaining that MTV has started to legitimize their awards by preventing rabid fanbases from skewing the awards by stuffing the ballots online, which is common knowledge.
If MTV would do the logical thing, finish the job and only let everyone vote ONCE, the job will be done.
The people who vote for Twilight 100 times or more each skew the voting unfairly, should everyone have to sit in front of a computer for three hours and vote constantly just to make their voice heard?
I think not.
Maybe leave your biases at the door when you post.
It’s bad enough they continue destroying American Idol by being sexist and not letting a girl win.
Wow, I never thought I’d see people get so upset over the MTV Movie Awards and the fact that Twilight didn’t win as much as before. That’s like complaining that Harvey Weinstein didn’t win enough Oscars this year.
The MTV Movie Awards lost credibility many years ago. The days when movies like Terminator 2, Pulp Fiction, Se7en and the Lord of the Rings are long gone. What are the winners nowadays? Twilight movies and Transformers.
MTV has sucked balls for years before the movie awards went down the shitter. But all of you just need to realize that Twilight sucks, and MTV’s glorifying it as something of merit is terrible. But it really is a load of bad movies.
If Pattinson and Stewart actually took themselves out of contention and failed to mention it to anyone…like, oh, I don’t know, their FANS, then someone needs to plant a foot in their collective rump. You know, shake their brains up a bit so they work better. The fandom has been a mess over this for months. War was declared on all things MTV related. People were furious on their behalf. And to find out that Pattinson and Stewart may have created the mess of their own free will and then stood by silently while their fandom tore itself to bloody rags over it? That would be an incredibly stupid and insensitive thing to do. I understand their desire to protect their private lives from public scrutiny and I support them both in that, but this would be a private choice that directly affected a fan driven awards poll. If it’s true, then the level of smug indifference required makes me feel like something of a fool for ever being involved with their fandom.
Of course Hitfix could be lying through its quasi-journalistic teeth too, spin-doctoring for MTV. I await further news with interest.
A Disgruntled Fan
I don’t understand how you can say “Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson took themselves out of contention for”. MTV chose the nominees then how did Rb, Kristen and Taylor took themselves out? MTV kept them out. If they would have been nominated then they would have won. Maybe you should research before posting an article.
