Whether you loved, hated or were indifferent to the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast you should be aware that one man was responsible for the results: Don Mischer.
Yes, that Don Mischer, the two-time Academy Awards producer who, along with Bruce Cohen, oversaw arguably the worst Academy Awards show over the past 25 years, 2011’s 83rd installment. Of course, Mischer has a much longer association with the Emmys. He’s actually executive produced, produced and directed over 11 different Emmy telecasts since 1993. So, if you’re looking for someone who will make sure people show up on time, but has little inspiration for the show itself, that’s Mr. Mischer.
This year there was some glimmer of hope that host Jimmy Kimmel would breathe some life into the Emmys telecast. Moreover, competitive races in the drama and comedy categories suggested this might be an Emmy Awards worth watching. Well, we’ll give Kimmel and Mischer this: the show finished under 3 hours.
As for some additional thoughts on this year’s show, check out HitFix’s best and worst of the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards by clicking on the gallery below.
Have to disagree about the cleavage. No wonder women in this industry don’t get taken seriously when they allow their bodies to be open season for ogling, mocking, etc.
Worst: Lena Dunham. Naked. On a toilet. Eating cake. I can only hope everything was blurred out when that was aired for the live audience.
I’m already on Hitfix. I’m already clicking through 30 pages of a gallery. Is it really necessary to have ads for the website every few pages?
The least the girl from Modern Family is wearing an age appropriate dress this year.
Breaking Bad should’ve won.
And that’s why I do not watch award shows.
However, I just wanted to say it’s great to see Louie getting recognition. Most of the rest is pretty hard to get excited about. I know what I like and what I do not. I do not feel a need for award shows to tell me what is good, particularly when what actually seems better to me rarely wins. Props to Louie and Homeland though. Maybe we will see more great TV in the wake of the success from Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Louie, and Homeland.
-Cheers
I don’t watch any of these shows & i don’t know what are they about but “mentalist” is what i always watch & “The Middle” and i think they are very drama & funny shows but not popular because they are positive & good family shows.
