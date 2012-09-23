Whether you loved, hated or were indifferent to the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast you should be aware that one man was responsible for the results: Don Mischer.

Yes, that Don Mischer, the two-time Academy Awards producer who, along with Bruce Cohen, oversaw arguably the worst Academy Awards show over the past 25 years, 2011’s 83rd installment. Of course, Mischer has a much longer association with the Emmys. He’s actually executive produced, produced and directed over 11 different Emmy telecasts since 1993. So, if you’re looking for someone who will make sure people show up on time, but has little inspiration for the show itself, that’s Mr. Mischer.

This year there was some glimmer of hope that host Jimmy Kimmel would breathe some life into the Emmys telecast. Moreover, competitive races in the drama and comedy categories suggested this might be an Emmy Awards worth watching. Well, we’ll give Kimmel and Mischer this: the show finished under 3 hours.

As for some additional thoughts on this year’s show, check out HitFix’s best and worst of the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards by clicking on the gallery below.



