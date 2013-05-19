Best and Worst of the 2013 Billboard Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Miguel and more

and 05.20.13

From Miguel’s accidental leap onto two unsuspecting audience members to Justin Bieber’s boo-worthy Milestone Award rant, the 2013 Billboard Music Awards had its fair share of memorable moments, for better or worse. Click on the gallery below to see our picks for the best and worst from Sunday night’s ceremony.
 

