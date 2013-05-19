From Miguel’s accidental leap onto two unsuspecting audience members to Justin Bieber’s boo-worthy Milestone Award rant, the 2013 Billboard Music Awards had its fair share of memorable moments, for better or worse. Click on the gallery below to see our picks for the best and worst from Sunday night’s ceremony.
Best and Worst of the 2013 Billboard Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Miguel and more
From Miguel’s accidental leap onto two unsuspecting audience members to Justin Bieber’s boo-worthy Milestone Award rant, the 2013 Billboard Music Awards had its fair share of memorable moments, for better or worse. Click on the gallery below to see our picks for the best and worst from Sunday night’s ceremony.
Music Awards memorable moments for all people.
[www.educationkranti.com]
Worst music awards ever..Lip syncing, REALLY??? Swift over Rihanna, Marron 5, Mumford and Sons, Adele, cold play, Fun, plus more. NO WAY>> These others have way more talent then Swift could dream of.. And I won’t even get started on Beiber.. What a loser…. The only positive I have is Tracy Morgan. Funny man…
Sheryl it all has to do with the charts and numbers. She won hands down and deserved everyone of them.
Taylor swift is the only star that is great the rest are awful ya even that Miley eww she won fair and square
I do not care if people call him gay or say he sing like a girl i still love him #teamjustin