Best and Worst of the 2013 Cannes Film Festival

CANNES – The 66th Cannes Film Festival has ended. The prizes have been handed out. Films have been acquired for global distribution and the last bottle of champagne is empty. This year’s festival had something for almost every cinephile except for the glaring lack of documentaries (always an issue on the Croisette it seems) and less Hollywood star power. While there were many polarizing films, there were few disasters. That being said, it’s easy to compile a necessary best and worst of this year’s selections.

Check out Guy Lodge and Gregory Ellwood’s picks in the embedded story gallery. Then let us know which movie you’re most excited about seeing in theaters down the road.