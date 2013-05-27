Best and Worst of the 2013 Cannes Film Festival

and 05.27.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

CANNES – The 66th Cannes Film Festival has ended. The prizes have been handed out. Films have been acquired for global distribution and the last bottle of champagne is empty.  This year’s festival had something for almost every cinephile except for the glaring lack of documentaries (always an issue on the Croisette it seems) and less Hollywood star power. While there were many polarizing films, there were few disasters.  That being said, it’s easy to compile a necessary best and worst of this year’s selections.

Check out Guy Lodge and Gregory Ellwood’s picks in the embedded story gallery. Then let us know which movie you’re most excited about seeing in theaters down the road.

Around The Web

TAGSA Castle in ItalyBEHIND THE CANDELABRABLOOD TIESblue is the warmest colorCannes 2013CANNES FILM FESTIVALIn ContentionINSIDE LLEWYN DAVISJimmy PMichael KohlhaasStranger by the LakeTHE IMMIGRANTThe Selfish Giant

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP