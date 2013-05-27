Best and Worst of the 2013 Cannes Film Festival

CANNES – The 66th Cannes Film Festival has ended. The prizes have been handed out. Films have been acquired for global distribution and the last bottle of champagne is empty. This year’s festival had something for almost every cinephile except for the glaring lack of documentaries (always an issue on the Croisette it seems) and less Hollywood star power. While there were many polarizing films, there were few disasters. That being said, it’s easy to compile a necessary best and worst of this year’s selections.
Check out Guy Lodge and Gregory Ellwood’s picks in the embedded story gallery. Then let us know which movie you’re most excited about seeing in theaters down the road.
I am very very intrigued by Stranger By The Lake. It was one of the more acclaimed films of the festival.
And I’d absolutely pay to watch something like “Bridget Jones: I Am Love”. :D
The Congress too seems exciting. As does the Lanzmann.
To be fair, Cannes had at least one notable documentary: Claude Lanzmann’s nearly four-hour ‘Last of the Unjust.’ I simply couldn’t fit it into my schedule, but everyone I know who saw it was raving.
Didn’t think Candelabra was one of Soderbergh’s best. And it’s not his last film. He does contradict himself a lot but he said at Cannes that he’s “taking a break” (while painting/making TV shows).
Looking forward to Blue is the Warmest Color and Llewan Davis, of course. Also really looking forward to The Immigrant and Stranger by the Lake. Guy’s write up on The Immigrant left me downright pining for the film to open here.
Sorry, Llewyn.
That’s a very nice breakdown of films, all of the “best of” films are definitely must-see’s for me as well. I’m also dying to see The Dance of Reality, Jodorowsky’s Dune, Borgman, The Congress, For Those in Peril, and Tore Tanzt – hopefully some of these movies don’t take a year to get a distribution deal. At the very least, I hope some of them come to one of the Fall Festivals near me so I can catch them then. All is Lost, Only Lovers Left Alive, and Like Father, Like Son are also films that I can’t wait to see and I’m very glad they already have distributors lined up to release them (hopefully before the end of the year.)