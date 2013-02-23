Best and Worst of the 2013 Spirit Awards: Bryan Cranston, Andy Samberg, David O. Russell

Santa Monica, CA – Every year awards season ends with a Sunday night Academy Awards extravaganza, but for 28 years Oscar’s little brother the Independent Spirit Awards have been having their own party the Saturday before. Once again, Film Independent decided not to broadcast the show live and instead taped the afternoon proceedings to air at 10 PM on both coasts (sigh). Happily for those in attendance, host Andy Samberg did a memorable job emceeing the event and there were some unexpected moments that should entertain the broadcast audience as well.
You can scroll through all of this year's winners here or check out some of the big names on the red carpet (notably younger than those heading to the Oscars this year) here.
More importantly, enjoy this look at some of the best and worst of the 2013 Independent Spirit Awards in the gallery story below. Quick tease: Thank god for Samberg, Bryan Cranston and Amy Poehler.
Beasts of the Southern Wild is a “modern classic”? I doubt it will be mentioned ever again after tomorrow night.
I’ll be mentioning it quite a bit, for what it’s worth.
I completely agree with you. I don’t get any of the appeal of that movie. I thought it was pretentious and irritating. The father character was singularly unlikeable and abusive, the people that populate the Bathtub were often one-note and mind-bogglingly stupid, and the magical element of the prehistoric beasts was completely at odds with the rest of the movie. I also think it’s interesting that the lead characters blow up a levy in the movie and cause possibly hundred of millions of dollars of damage and probably cost some people their lives and it is never mentioned again. That irked the crap out of me.
When you’re 9 yrs old, it isn’t acting; it’s being caught on camera.
One of the worst moments, Salma Hayek giving the Best Actor award and asking the winner not to kiss her or hug her because her husband was inthe audience and because she had the flu. She should have stayed home.
Really, I just have an eye roll for what you just relayed…I didn’t watch because I really loved watching it live. It takes away from the moment and the meaning of IFC (for me).
I’m pleased for Hawkes, who is an outstanding actor, and his work should be more often recognized. Although, I’m inclined to think that he doesn’t really give a bloody fig what the masses think and prefers his peers and audience.
Perhaps I’ll dvr to see Samberg, Poehler and Cranston.
FWIW, she said it WASN’T because her husband was in audience since he’s French and they don’t care about those things, it was because she was “sick as a dog.”
So you don’t think Zeitlen will be back at the ISAs? That is the only way I can interpret your fauxrage.
I’m guessing it’s partly that he doesn’t like O. Russell. As Lily Tomlin can attest, there’s something about David O. Russell’s personality that rubs a lot of people the wrong way.
One of the locks of Oscar night is that O. Russell will do something (either a reaction shot when his movie loses something or something in his speech if he wins) that will result in a bunch of Oscar bloggers that hate him to tweet what an asshole he is.
I thought he was being nice.
Where can I see video of Connolly’s speech?
What exactly was wrong with what Russell said? Christ, the knives are always out with this guy.
Indeed. I certainly didn’t find it condescending.
Same here. I didn’t find it insulting either. If anything he was kind of complimenting Zeitlin’s talent.
best moment:matthew mcconaughey winning for magic mike;worst when everyone is swearing a lot,they don’t realize there in the audience is a nine year old,they should’ve use better judgement.
This is event has always had risque humor and one can only hope that Q’s mother was warned at least. Trying to adjust the historical tone of the show because of one 9 year old in the audience for one year is absurd. I bet she hears worse at school, judging by what I hear kids say to each other today.
To belabor a point, as per Huffington Post’s piece…
“The Independent Spirit Awards are stereotyped as a drunken, casual, beachside soiree that takes place the day before the classy people step out for the Academy Awards. Hosted this year by ‘SNL’ funnyman Andy Samberg, who described the event as “the only show watched by more people in the room than on TV,” the Spirit Awards lived up to its raunchy reputation.”
They aren’t changing for one 9 yr old and nor should they frankly.
All hail The One Who Knocks!
+1
I agree with you, Teen Wolf.
“Beasts of the Southern Wild” is ridiculous. The only reason anyone will ever mention it again is in a historical context because of the ludicrous Oscar nominations it received.
Anyone can dress a child in underwear and have them run around screaming while they photograph them with a shaky hand held camera. What a joke.