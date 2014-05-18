Best and Worst of the 2014 Billboard Music Awards

The 2014 Billboard Music Awards had enough performances to turn you into a tired, transparent hologram of your former self. And that's why it was so jarring (yet kind of awesome?) to see Michael Jackson's holographic performance of “Slave to the Rhythm.” He was there, but he wasn't there. Just like us watching the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

Here are the best and worst moments of the big event, including Iggy Azalea's triumphant performance of “Fancy” and Robin Thicke's cringe-inducing plea to his wife.