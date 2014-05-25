Best and Worst of the 2014 Cannes Film Festival

The 2014 Cannes Film Festival was a festival of few highs and few disastrous lows. Which, to be quite honest, isn't a bad thing. Instead, the festival projected a steady diet of good or mediocre movies from the global film community. In fact, at times the press corps and critics seemed to be dying to find a movie to boo at (more on that from Guy Lodge later).
The Cannes programmers seemed to realize they needed a little more pizzaz than previous years as they effectively spread the good films out more than usual, brought some star power in for special events (Salma Hayek, the “Pulp Fiction” anniversary celebration) and spread out their Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart flicks for maximum effect (let's hype it like it's 2009). Thankfully, there were a few standout films we'll be discussing throughout the rest of 2014 and, more newsworthy, some fantastic performances.
With all that in mind, the HitFix Cannes team invites you to check out our best and worst of the festival as we say au revoir to another Cannes.
Julianne Moore has four Oscar nominations. She is an Emmy, SAG, and Globe winner for her television work. She’s part of an elite group of actors who have won all three major European film festivals.
Yep, updated. That’s what happens when you write on a plane.
Moore is a great actress and so is Binoche. They’re the only two actresses to have taken the triple crown (Cannes, Venice and Berlin).
They’re also the only two actresses to have had limo sex with Robert Pattinson, he’s like a lucky charm.
I’m looking forward to Relatos salvajes (Wild Tales), The Salvation, The Homesman, Sils Maria, Foxcatcher, Leviathan and Winter Sleep. And since most of those films will probably never open here, I think I’m gonna go ahead and open a savings account for my future Criterion purchases.
“Do you agree or disagree?” Well, I don’t know. Last time I checked I was still at my living room instead of sunny France.
I would love to go to Cannes one day. And I have no problem with the booing there, it’s a tradition. That’s part of what makes it THE film festival. Enough with political correctness, it everyone kept their mouths shut it would be so booring.
The reporter from SPIN magazine tweeted about the booing at Sils Maria as soon as it happened, that’s what gives the festival flavor.
Where is Andrei Zvyagintsev based? Curious if he’s making his allegorical attacks on Putin from inside Russia itself.
Moscow.
Clouds of Sils Maria got a standing ovation. You can watch the video in YouTube and there’s nothing wrong with filmmakers saying they want to win.
Every film at Cannes gets a standing ovation at its public premiere. I’m talking about press screenings.
Press screening standing ovation:
[mobile.twitter.com]
Though Xavier Dolan certainly lacks humility more often than not, the quote attributed to him here is taken out of context. He did say winning the Palme d’Or would be a win for his generation, but he said this when he was asked by a journalist whether it would be a win for Canada or Quebec. It was his PC response, not really a boast.
Best: Female strong characters.
Worst: No recognition to masterpiece Two Days One Night and the wonderful performance of Marion Cotillard.
