Best and Worst of the 2014 Cannes Film Festival

The 2014 Cannes Film Festival was a festival of few highs and few disastrous lows.  Which, to be quite honest, isn't a bad thing.  Instead, the festival projected a steady diet of good or mediocre movies from the global film community. In fact, at times the press corps and critics seemed to be dying to find a movie to boo at (more on that from Guy Lodge later).

The Cannes programmers seemed to realize they needed a little more pizzaz than previous years as they effectively spread the good films out more than usual, brought some star power in for special events (Salma Hayek, the “Pulp Fiction” anniversary celebration) and spread out their Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart flicks for maximum effect (let's hype it like it's 2009).  Thankfully, there were a few standout films we'll be discussing throughout the rest of 2014 and, more newsworthy, some fantastic performances.  

With all that in mind, the HitFix Cannes team invites you to check out our best and worst of the festival as we say au revoir to another Cannes.

Agree or disagree? What Cannes title are you most looking forward to seeing? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

