Best and Worst of the 2014 SAG Awards

The 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have come and gone and so it’s time for another round of best and worst. What were the touching, heartfelt, funny and endearing moments of the evening? What were the cringe-worthy, false-note, unfortunate moments? Some of Team HitFix has a few ideas, so click through the gallery story below for our thoughts and feel free to tell us what you thought of the show in the comments section.
The Best: Lupita Nyong’o and Cate Blanchett
The Worst: The hysterical promotion of media has to Dallas Buyers Club overacted “actors” win the Oscar for this homophobic and transphobic film. Because always in LGBT films there are sick people with HIV legitimazing the prejudice of right-wing facism in US has of homosexuals and transexuals people. But siilly critics believe the film does opposite but not, the film just promotes the prejudice against homosexuals and transexuals people and the fake speech of Leto doesn’t change that.
I hope, I really hope that Academy realises the trap of prejudiced Dallas Buyers Club wants transmit and decides vote for the best male performance and it is of Chiwetel Ejiofor in 12 Years a Slave and Michael Fassbender.
SAY NOT HOMOPHOBIA AND TRANSPHOBIA OF DALLAS BUYERS CLUB.
A bit banging that home, but I basically agree.
How, pray tell, is depicting the AIDS crisis’ impact on gay people “promot[ing] the prejudice against homsexuals and transexuals”? Do you feel that way about “Angels in America”?
There are perfectly legitimate critiques about centering the movie on Woodruff (though that’s really more an industry-wide matter than these particular filmmakers’ desire to tell this story), but that’s very far from what you’re alleging.
So films about people living with AIDS shouldn’t be made? This is a real piece of history that even I am too young to remember…as a gay man it’s important to learn, in any way I can and through as many lenses as possible, how others like me have struggled. If you can’t confront history’s struggles, how will you ever learn about yourself and the world around you?
I agree to an extent but the damage is more subtle and possibly more corrosive as it firmly establishes Them and Us lines. Actors exploiting the very real pain of a community in order to bag awards and prestige is cold, and opportunistic. I won’t be seeing the film, the casual lack of sensitivity shown by the main actors as they cash in big on others pain is Hollywood at it’s most obnoxious and revealing. I find the smug yet selfish ambition gross.
lol…did I just step into the twilight zone? If you’re gonna spout nonsense about the actors’ true hidden intentions which you guys so CLEARLY see, at least have something to back it up.
This is seriously the textbook definition of “grasping for straws.”
First: Sean_C, It’s not important the intention of director but the way of industry understands this film, and the way they understand is the same that patriarchy has interpreted always, the homosexuals and transexuals people live in a wild sexual life fulls of sickness.
Second: Drewroddy, I agree is necessary knows our past to comprehend our present and future but with an story that doesn’t promote the hateful ideas of homophobic and transphobic but with an story that destroy them
Third: Drewroddy again, Dallas Buyers Club keeps with prejudice ideas of Homosexuals and Transexuals people although they weren’t the intention of actors.
C’mon DREWRODDY, hardly the twilight zone, the faux sincere, hollywood social message movie has been a well trodden cliche for years. There are infinite sketches detailing how an actor should either play gay/disabled or a concentration camp victim to grab an oscar. With that in mind the Globes acceptance speech oversights were gross and hugely tasteless. Remember we’re talking severely image conscious Hollywood actors, they really f’d up.
Michael, your critique doesn’t make any sense to me. The movie is about Ron Woodroof. It doesn’t set out to be the definitive story of AIDS or AIDS as experienced by any particular community, as if anything could do that. As a gay man who came of age in the 80s and 90s, AIDS is and always will be a part of our history and story, at least as experienced by that generation. To deny that is simply to deny historical fact and the countless people, gay or not, who died from the disease. We can’t wish away certain elements of the Ron Woodroof story or those around him. And again, his story has just as much a right to be told as any other person’s story.
I agree with you that 12 Years a Slave is a better film. I would vote for it over Dallas Buyers Club. But your total dismissal of Dallas Buyers Club as some perfect example of industry prejudice is utter nonsense. It’s a good film about a man and subject with which most people were entirely unfamiliar.
First we should ask ourselves if this story needs to be talk. You think yes but others would say not. I understand the meaning of find in our past to get a better future but when the film hasn’t any intention to promote an adult conversation of safe sex but keep with the promotion of homosexuals and transexuals live in sick world so I think this film has not any utility and must be forgotten. Which is opposite to what happens with 12 Years a Slave that not just tells a story of our past but does destroy or try at last the racist ideas.
And with respect of Woodroof story someone says the film doesn’t tell the truth about the homophobic character of Woodroof, so his story could not be the truth but the avaricious intention to make their actors win awards which is very pathetic.
I hope strongly that Academy recognizes the best film of 2013 12 Years a Slave and its actors that are amazing in their roles. A film that tells our past destroying the racist prejudices. And not goes in the line of media wants, that is Dallas Buyers Club actors win for this forgettable overrated movie that persists of past prejudice against LGBT and not destroy them.
Can either of you give one SPECIFIC example of how this movie promotes homophobia/transphobia? I think your comments about sick homosexuals who “must be forgotten” are very disgusting and hateful.
Thought I’d explained myself enough. My beef’s about the insincerity of Hollywood folk exploiting the real pain of the far less privileged for prestige and smug kudos. I think integrity and respect is a big issue and a problem when Hollywood tackles these stories. Phobic? I don’t know, I guess you could get into an argument about the shadow of homophobia that all Hollywood lead actors fall under until it’s Oscar time and they need to express their depth and commitment, but personally I feel casual exploitation is ugly enough in itself.
everything you said is speculative and reeks of unfounded paranoia.
Perfectly said, Drew.
Are you for real? Nothing I’ve said is outlandish and none of it is speculative, it’s a point of view, deal with it. Maybe you should watch less movies, feel something real and un-fabricated, something that actually matters.
And it’s a point of view I disagree with. Deal with it.
You don’t just disagree, you seem to totally dismiss that there is a basic problem that must be tackled whenever a Hollywood movie takes on real lives and real pain, which is surely common sense. A movie is by it’s nature entertainment and trivial, AIDS is not,consequently it’s a huge responsibility, and the film makers need to show care in how they tread. Clearly not only the actors but the movie itself failed cause you’re a fan and you’ve not shown one jot of sensitivity to the communities depicted in it.
“A movie is by it’s nature entertainment and trivial”
That’s a tub of lard, and exactly where you’re missing the point.
And as far as my sensitivity is concerned, i AM a gay man living with HIV, so i AM the community. My sympathy for ALL of the characters in the film runs deep, including the homophobic ones, because not a single person deserves to die like that, and we are all allowed second chances to mend our own messed up moral codes in order to make final peace with our own consciences.
So yes, the basic “problem” you see only exists because what? AIDS is being depicted on film? And they’re not being played by real-life AIDS patients but celebrities? Get real.
Read back my comments and you’ll see my beef has never been about the character in the film, but the casual way the subject matter has been dismissed in lieu of actor’s egos. Films are entertainment there’s no getting away from that, and every director/writer/performer needs to think long and hard about the responsibility of depicting the suffering of a real person whether it’s an AIDS victim, or Solomon Northup, even/especially a documentary maker would face the same dilemma. As a gay man living with HIV you likely recognise that the impact on the community due to AIDS was on a 9/11 scale, now imagine for a moment actors winning awards for United 93, making jokes, and ignoring the tragedy of the subject matter, it just wouldn’t happen, that’s a discrepancy that speaks volumes. We may be talking on cross purposes or you may feel I’m being picky but for me it wasn’t a small issue but a careless reveal in a moment of euphoria that turned me away from the movie as a whole.
To be completely honest with you, I don’t even watch awards shows or acceptance speeches unless I google them later, so if they’re making AIDS jokes in real life then that’s a little too far. Anything outside of that I could care less about. I think their performances speak volumes…you can’t manufacture the level of empathy the entire cast had. I’m sorry you’re offended and had a different experience with the film, but it’s not enough to diminish my emotional connection to it.
I hear you, you take the movie for what it is and ignore the rest. Guess I’m a tough cynic who demands more for his adulation, but don’t worry there were no AIDS jokes, they didn’t stoop that low. I think you’re a wise man for enjoying the films and ignoring the rest of the crap, cause the rest really is crap.
I’m starting to think Cuba needs a stint in rehab. He has seemed way in the bag at every award show and desperate for attention. I’m actually worried about the guy. He was on Watch What Happens Live recently and dropped his pants. Something is not right with that guy right now.
The Electric “Factory”??
Cuba! Was your jumping on stage to give praise to MLK a sincere move? Or just a attention getting stunt for yourself? I seem to think it’s the ladder. There are much “Classier” ways to thank Dr. Martin Luther King.
Emma Thompson was the funniest person in the room definitely! And Julia Louis-Dreyfuss is beginning to grow on me… And I really hope that McConaughey and Leto are not rewarded with an Oscar, their speeches are so phoney, especially Leto’s. DiCaprio and Fassbender, good luck!
I’m sorry but Maggie Smith should always win an award just for being Maggie Smith and “the great nerd antics of The Big Bang Theory”?! really get serious now, that show and it’s Urkle-esque sad clown Sheldon are so overrated
I will vote in the Dames in the 2014 sag awards.
