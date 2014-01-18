Best and Worst of the 2014 SAG Awards

The 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have come and gone and so it’s time for another round of best and worst. What were the touching, heartfelt, funny and endearing moments of the evening? What were the cringe-worthy, false-note, unfortunate moments? Some of Team HitFix has a few ideas, so click through the gallery story below for our thoughts and feel free to tell us what you thought of the show in the comments section.