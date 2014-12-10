Best and Worst of the 2015 SAG Awards nominations

You're always going to snub someone during awards season. It's inevitable. Happily, however, the 2015 SAG Awards nominations didn't include as many of the head scratching nominations as we've seen in previous years. Sure, Naomi Watts' nomination for “St. Vincent” is quizzical, at best, but we've moved on from Helen Mirren getting a lead actress nod for “Hitchcock” or Betty White's illustrious “Hot in Cleveland” run (and we love us some Betty White).
This year there were some well deserved nominees who might have been overlooked in the past (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Tatiana Maslany), some who are finishing up well-deserved runs (“True Detective's” Matthew McConaughey) and others whose awards run of glory is just beginning (Julianne Moore). There are also questions on whether the SAGs voting system is unfairly skewed towards films and TV shows that send screeners (not always possible) and the continuing issue of ethnic diversity among the nominees.
Keeping that in mind, HitFix's editorial team has picked the best and worst from this year's crop of nominees. You can check them out in the embedded gallery below.
Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments section.
Jennifer Aniston, well, there goes the SAG awards, it’s officially the MTV SAG awards. I feel for the other actresses grouped in with such a loser. Spending time on your knees sure does pay off, plus having a rabid PR guy that loves being on his knees too, plus the money that was exchanged. Poor Julianne, this tarnishes her win, good thing the SAGS are not that big a deal, and this year, it’s no deal at all.
Lulu, I strongly agree with you!!!! J Aniston belongs in the TV comedy. She’s always gonna be Rachel. She should not be in this group. What a joke.
Woah, why get so ugly about a SAG nom? I hear Aniston is pretty good in the film. Not saying she necessarily deserves a nomination but chill out with the vitriol. “Spending time on your knees”? ew. Not warranted. Also, Julianne’s about to win a bunch of awards for a film that’s apparently just as bad as Cake. Yes Moore’s in another stratosphere but the film she’s in has been routinely compared to a Lifetime movie. Not sure an Aniston nomination taints anything in such a weak year for lead female performances. I wish Moore had won for just about any other of her nominated work.
Completely false. “Still Alice” has been getting very strong reviews, currently sitting at 87% on RottenTomatoes.
In general, perhaps. But give Cake a chance. Not saying she deserves a nod more than the incredible Cotillard, but while the film itself seems potentially mediocre, I think her performance is still promising based on the trailer and most feedback. I wouldn’t be totally surprised if she made the cut as a shocker, because she’s technically the underdog nominee this year.
I don’t like Jennifer Aniston. I really, really don’t. She’s been coasting for years and the idea that she could get an Oscar before Jessica Chastain, an actress that is consistently great, is appalling.
That being said, that comment is way out of order. Cake has been having great buzz so far and we can’t say it doesn’t deserve it until the movie is released. And if it turns out her performance doesn’t deserve that buzz, it still won’t make it acceptable to imply that she “gets on her knees” to get nominations.
I’ll take five minutes of Maggie Smith over most actresses any day. Five minutes of strong acting…IS strong acting!!!!! Period!!!!
Thanks for mentioning the issue with diversity. The lack of any person of color in the film categories is a shame.
Tatiana Maslany deserves it. Orphan Black is so much fun to watch. She’s been fantastic.
Stating that Kerry Washington’s lack of a nomination for Scandal” is essentially because Viola Davis took her spot is ridiculous. While both series are ludicrous in terms of plot lines, Davis acts circles around Washington’s over-the-top facial expressions and pouty demeanor (admittedly, story-wise Washington isn’t really given as much to do as Davis, although Washington’s lack of emotional range really stands out now that her show precedes Viola’s show).
Best: Jake Gyllenhaal nod.
Worst: The Theory of Everything Cast and Actress nominations.
Best: Keira Knightley nod.
Worst: Jennifer Aniston nomination.
Best: The Grand Budapest Hotel nod.
Worst: SNUB of Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Timothy Spall.
This is pretty much on point for me, I haven’t seen Imitation Game, but can’t imagine I’ll feel the same about Keira Knightly. Worst for me, best actress in general, middling performances for the most part (in poor to average movies), there were far more accomplished performances like Hilary Swank, Tilda Swinton (only lovers left alive), Marion Cotillard, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jenny Slate and Scarlett Johansson. I’m ok with Julianne Moore and happy with Rosamund Pike, everyone else could easily be replaced for me.