Best and Worst of the 55th Grammy Awards

There wasn’t much drama among the winners and losers this year, but as always the Grammy Awards provided a showcase for some of the best in popular music. An awards show is no easy endeavor to pull off, however, and it doesn’t help when your host is telling the world to hashtag everything on twitter all night long. Thankfully, the performances more than made up for it.
Check out our best and worst of this year’s 55th Grammy Awards and then vote for your favorite three performances during the show below.
Enough of the Chris Brown hate already! Sour attitude?? He did an interview with E before the show started and he came across as calm, honest and happy to be there. Let it go already!!! Rihanna has moved on. So should you.
Secondly, please don’t try and bring some element of racism into this. I am black and I absolutely think the Artists that were nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year were good and deserved it. Fun, Mumford & Sons, Gotye, etc are great and most people love them, black or white. An award show should NEVER be about balance but about who is the best. We truly don’t need affirmative action at the Grammys.
Frank Ocean was one of the best performances of the night. He’s a subdued guy, his shows are known for being low-key but awesome.
I’m not sure what all the hype about J.T. is about… he clearly doesn’t have the vocal chops to sing old-school soul, and he made that very apparent last night… his was one of the weakest performances of the night… but yet the mainstream media promotes him as if he’s the second coming of Elvis… I’ve got news for you, I teach at a very large high school, and none of the “kids” like J.T. or his music… you have to wonder why the media is so in love with the guy… unfortunately for those journalists desperate to promote him, we all have ears…
The best thing about the grammy’s last night was Jack White’s electrifying performance
Where’s The Black Keys? They stole the show and you don’t even have them on the list! Sorry, crap poll!
The one I loved the most is not on the list. The Black Keys with Doctor John and the Preservation Hall Band brought down the house. Was this a slip of the keyboard or was this segment intentionally left off the Best Of list?
Well said. Must be an oversight.
Yeah, Frank’s performance was disappointing. He was better on SNL. Plus, “Forret Gump” is my least fav track on “Channel Orange”.
Never been a fan of JT, always thought he was overrated, and tried to hard to be like Michael Jackson, but I must admit, that was a show stealing performance. I’m interested in checking out that album now.