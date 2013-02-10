Best and Worst of the 55th Grammy Awards

There wasn’t much drama among the winners and losers this year, but as always the Grammy Awards provided a showcase for some of the best in popular music. An awards show is no easy endeavor to pull off, however, and it doesn’t help when your host is telling the world to hashtag everything on twitter all night long. Thankfully, the performances more than made up for it.

Check out our best and worst of this year’s 55th Grammy Awards and then vote for your favorite three performances during the show below.