Best and Worst of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” spun its way to an impressive $92 million at the box office this weekend (and another $116 million overseas), despite mixed reviews from critics, including from our own Drew McWeeny.
So what were the best and worst elements of the webslinger sequel? From Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn/the Green Goblin to that bitchin' opening sequence, we here at HitFix have a few thoughts on the matter.
After checking out our list of the highs and lows in the gallery below (Warning: spoilers ahead), vote in the poll further down to let us know what you thought of the film.
Anybody who doesn’t like this movie, simply does not understand Spider-Man! It was a total blast!
One of the main criticisms of the film is that it continues to expand the idea that Peter was “destined” to become Spider-Man as a result of his father’s experiments.
That’s about as far a cry from the defining everyman quality of Spider-Man as I can imagine.
You’re certainly entitled to your opinion, but don’t disparage other people’s supposed lack of “understanding” of the character, because the same accusation could be lobbed at you too. Because the majority of the people who didn’t like it probably just didn’t think it was very good.
“Where for art thou” is a good indication of what Hitfix is like these days.
It’s “wherefore,” you dolts. And “wherefore” means (essentially) “why,” NOT “where.”
As for the movie, I thought it was as bad as the “Fantastic Four” films, which is saying a lot. It has a few good scenes, but then there are all the other scenes, which are awful. I hated this movie. Hated, hated, hated it.
All the comments in the slideshow are wrong.
Drew, quick question: Do you know the scene in the first film after the basketball backboard destruction was really scripted? I have assumed that like much of the movie, they shot something resembling the script, then cut out a bunch, and in that scene, also left in a lot of nonsensical ad-libs that only make sense because of the chemistry. Every eight seconds of that scene is interrupted with nonsensical high school laughter.
It actually makes some sense on the screen and I can’t imagine someone writing it and saying, “that’s perfect” and having it saved by the acting. I mark it up to some well timed ad libbing.
Worse than “Spidey 3”. Horrible characterizations, godawful plot, painful dialogue. And worst of all, I realized when watching this the very end of the film was already shown in the trailers. Jamie Foxx should be put in movie jail for ten years for his performance here. Did no one tell him the Shumacher Batman flicks were NOT the place to research a role? Harry was just….I don’t know what that was, it was pathetic. Putting him in this just to kill off Gwen? I mean….I just don’t know what to think about this total abortion of a Spidey flick. After the opening sequence it misfired the rest of the movie and is without a doubt the lowest point in the cinematic career of Spidey so far. I’m going to sit the rest of Sony’s efforts out. If this is what they plan to keep doing, let them run it into the ground and give it back to Marvel. I do however look forward to seeing how badly the proposed individual films about the villains explodes in their faces. Horrible movie.
I nodded off at one point. Awful movie. I wish the rights were reverted back to Marvel.
I thought this slideshow was fairly generous. There were a lot more ‘worsts’ that could have been mentioned.
While the actual scene of Gwen’s death was done fair enough, it lost most of the weight of the comic’s story by making it the climax of the film. In the original, making it the penultimate moment in the story, where Peter vows to kill the Goblin and ultimately doesn’t, allowed the event to be character defining (Peter won’t kill, the Goblin can’t stop killing). In this movie, it’s just another funeral at the end of a movie, and a chance to be emo. Just another thing that makes these movies so emotionally hollow, despite the great acting of Garfield and Stone.
Why does Webb get credit for the visual effects? Did he do them on his laptop or did Sony pay lots of money to an effects house? I’m not clear as to why he deserves the praise for work somebody else did.
Did I watch a different movie? The opening action sequence I saw was the one with Parker’s parents fighting in the airplane. Horribly shot, horrible script, horrible movie.
This Peter Parker and the Actor himself are disgustingly arrogant and over the top. Peter Parker was a quiet geeky nerd who went about his business and sidelined jacked up as Spidey.
The movie itself was awesome, mainly because of villians, special effects and sounds. Just wish it was the old Peter Parker, not this spoilt brat!
the bad thing about tasm2 is that there was too much peter parker…and very few spiderman could have namedit the amazing peter parker