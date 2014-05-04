Best and Worst of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

#Spiderman #Emma Stone
and 05.04.14 4 years ago 20 Comments

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” spun its way to an impressive $92 million at the box office this weekend (and another $116 million overseas), despite mixed reviews from critics, including from our own Drew McWeeny.

So what were the best and worst elements of the webslinger sequel? From Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn/the Green Goblin to that bitchin' opening sequence, we here at HitFix have a few thoughts on the matter.

After checking out our list of the highs and lows in the gallery below (Warning: spoilers ahead), vote in the poll further down to let us know what you thought of the film.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spiderman#Emma Stone
TAGSANDREW GARFIELDDANE DEHAANemma stoneGWEN STACYHARRY OSBORNShazam!SPIDERMANSpiderMan 2The Amazing SpiderMan 2The Green GoblinTHE RHINO

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP