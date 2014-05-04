Best and Worst of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” spun its way to an impressive $92 million at the box office this weekend (and another $116 million overseas), despite mixed reviews from critics, including from our own Drew McWeeny.

So what were the best and worst elements of the webslinger sequel? From Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn/the Green Goblin to that bitchin' opening sequence, we here at HitFix have a few thoughts on the matter.

After checking out our list of the highs and lows in the gallery below (Warning: spoilers ahead), vote in the poll further down to let us know what you thought of the film.