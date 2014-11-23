Best and Worst of the American Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Lorde, One Direction

Well, it was another triumph night for Taylor Swift.

Not only did the “1989” superstar open the 2014 American Music Awards with a showstopping performance of her new single “Blank Space,” she took home the inaugural Dick Clark Award of Excellence. What is the Dick Clark Award of Excellence? Beats me, but it'll sure look great in one of Taylor Swift's six houses.

In any event, tonight's ceremony was truly a star-studded affair, with One Direction, Iggy Azalea, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, 5 Seconds of Summer and even Diana Ross turning out for a night of dazzling performances. So who brought the goods and who fizzled on the AMA stage?

Check out our rundown of the best and worst moments from the ceremony below.