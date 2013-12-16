Best and Worst of ‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’

The second chapter of Peter Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkein’s “The Hobbit,” “The Desolation of Smaug,” hit theaters this past weekend with mixed results. On one hand, critics thought it was an improvement than “An Unexpected Journey” (58 rating on Metacritic for the original vs. a 66 rating for pt. 2). The box office, on the other hand, showed signs of audience fatigue. “Smaug” earned $73.6 million domestic over its first three days which was a significantly smaller haul than “Unexpected’s” $84.6 million last December. Don’t cry for Warner Bros. and MGM as “Smaug” is still expected to make a killing overseas. That being said, just scroll throw your twitter or facebook feed and you’ll probably find a lot more snarky and negative remarks about the series than you did after “Journey.” HitFix’s own Drew McWeeny thought Jackson delivered a much better movie this time around. This writer thought it was a marginal improvement at best.
With that in mind, McWeeny assisted in conjuring up what we consider the best and worst of Jackson’s latest opus which you can enjoy in the story gallery embedded on this page.
[And it goes without saying spoiler alert]
Ahem… Wormtail? It was Grima Wormtongue just for clarification.
So much more could have been done with this movie based on the material in the book. I was really disappointed by Mirkwood – my favorite chapter of the book. Also, the meeting with Beorn could have been used for it’s humor that is included in the book. And finally, while they did a really awesome job with Smaug…. did they have to do it for an hour? I was so over the Smaug scene and couldn’t wait till he flew off to Lake Town. I loved the part where he and Bilbo exchanged banter but… when the dwarves came in, I was over it. Cut the Smaug scene, expend Mirkwood and Beorn… and I’m so tired of orcs lurking around every corner!
The great:
Pacing much better than the first film.
Smaug.
Bard the Barge-Man.
Lake-town.
Tauriel.
The not so great:
Given the source material, Peter Jackson simply cannot re-create the magic that he did with the LOTR series. Everything was better in those films.
That’s your problem; comparing with LOTR will always make it seem not as good. Take it for what it is and you’ll enjoy it.
I actually enjoyed it very much. I enjoyed it as a fun holiday blockbuster spectacle. I just dont think it is a masterpiece; and I do think the LOTR films are.
That is exactly what I’m talking about; you compared it with LOTR again!!!
CJJ, you said “Take it for what it is and you’ll enjoy it”.
I already said that I enjoyed it, and very much so. I just dont think its masterful.
But I think its difficult to separate/not compare between the LOTR and The Hobbit because theyre both straight from Tolkien involving several of the same characters and theyre made by the same director, writers, and tech team. So I think a little comparison is a given.
But even a little comparison will imply that it’s disappointing compared to LOTR. It is lesser in every way but LOTR is the greatest trilogy ever made.
How about the fact that we’re watching a movie in which there’s no climax? Even films that have plot threads that carry over into other movies (Like The Empire Strikes Back or The Two Towers) feel like they end. Lea, Chewie et all escape from the Empire. Rohan defeats the Uruk-hai and the ents capture Orthanc. Here we’re just introduced to a bunch of characters and plot points that don’t add up to anything within the context of the film. The Desolation of Smaug doesn’t end so much as just stops abruptly.
The spiders were too scary? I agree with most of the rest of this, but c’mon dude! The spiders are just scary enough… Or did you need to pad this article? Well, we do see plenty of that in both Hobbit films to date, so maybe your arachnophobia ain’t THAT out of place.
I liked it, but did not LOVE it. When adapting books to film, it’s inevitable that some things will have to be changed, but H:DOS makes some unnecessary changes that beg a “why did they do that?!” I agree with RAIN’s assessment in the Beorn scene in that truncating and altering it did the film a disservice. Even though I personally never much cared for the mirkwood chapter of the book, I actually found that scene to be much too short.
The addition of Legolas and Tauriel is palatable, but unnecessary.
I did enjoy Bard’s introduction and expanded part in the story- until he spoke out against the Dwarves. That was a bit of nonsense.
Gandalf’s confrontation with Sauron was cool, but an opportunity was missed to make it more epic. This bit comes from the LOTR Appendices, though again, why was it necessary to change this from Sauron being driven out?
I like this movie
While I don’t mind the addition of Tauriel in general, her functions in the story are controversial. First, what’s with the romance factor with her and both Legolas and Kili? Not only were there no females in The Hobbit, there certainly was no romance (and before anyone wonders, I am a woman). It’s totally unnecessary and frankly, a bit sexist. And a dwarf and elf falling for each other? This just cheapens the friendship between Legolas and Gimli later and how unprecedented it was for both their races to get along, let alone form a strong friendship.
Also, the fact that she can perform the same healing as Elrond and Aragorn over a Morgul wound, even after she herself stated she’s a common elf, cheapens the position and power of the Lord of Rivendell and the King of Gondor later in LOTR. I’m frankly a bit perplexed that they didn’t consider these issues.
It’s the same as giving Sauron so much power in this part of story. They’re not being careful about canceling out or off-setting important points in LOTR.
And yeah, loved Smaug. Well done, esp. by Benedict Cumberbatch, but way too long and drawn out once the dwarves got into Erebor (still not sure why that happened at all). I’d rather have seen the classic banter between Bilbo and Smaug, esp. as Bilbo preens Smaug’s ego thus inspiring Smaug to send Bilbo out to spread word of his magnificence.
I was really pleased with Bard (Luke Evans) though. I didn’t expect to like this normally flat character as much as I did. Good job on that point! And Lee Pace NAILED his portrayal of Thranduil. Perfectly executed.
The first one was tolerable; this one was horrible. I won’t be seeing the third.
When converting a book into a film, changes are inevitable, but there are many in DoS that are simply unnecessary. I agree with RAIN in that the departure from Beorn’s introduction not only failed to improve the movie, rather did it a disservice.
I liked that Bard was introduced earlier in the story, and I liked the portrayal by Luke Evans. But the whole Master versus Bard (which again was not in the book) was simply absurd.
Basically some of the best bits in the book (Beorn and Mirkwood) were truncated to allow for expanded, fluffy departures from the source material in later scenes. Bad Jackson/del Toro!
But almost all of these sins are forgiven by Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance as the voice of Smaug.
Hitfix can’t spell. The name is Tolkien: …I-E-N. Not “-ein”. (And it rhymes with “seen”, not “sign”, just in case they’re getting that wrong too.) Sheesh!
Just watched this on SKY (after the complete let down of the first Hobbit film I wasn’t going to waste that much money again by going to the pictures to see it!). Sadly this one is even worse. Not only is it a very vague representation of the book but its badly made too.
Oh yes! Did no one have the guts to say this at any point during the post production process? Talk about ‘kings new clothes’!
Jackson did such a fantastic job of the LOTR films yet for some inexplicable reason seems to have taken the Hobbit and made it look like a bad video game -the sort that has wonderful graphics but poor gameplay.
Even if you try an disassociate the film from the book (and they called it ‘The Hobbit’ and trade heavily it so they can’t have it both ways) its still just another one of those fast paced extreme action movies that’s just way too fast paced and way too extreme to the point that it just tires you out before you’ve got halfway through.
Yet again, just like the first instalment, it tries in vain to be all things to everyone but the way it is edited means it can only appeal to those with very short attention spans. For everyone else its brittle and unsettled and for fans of the book its a huge insult to it.
How can one NOT compare these movies with the LOTR?
First of all, these movies are the prequel to the LOTRs movies. So, right off the bat, there is that.
Second of all, these movies bring back characters from the LOTR that have no business being in The Hobbit, so how can you not remember Legolas, Elrond, Frodo, and not think of the LOTRs?
Third, these movies are literally taking the blueprint straight from the LOTR. The dialog is very similar, at times, it actually takes dialog word for word right from LOTR. The characters are also similar to those from the LOTR and seem to actually channel them on purpose.
So with all that said, how can you not compare and contrast them?