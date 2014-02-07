Best and Worst of the Sochi Winter Games Opening Ceremonies

The opening ceremonies of any Olympic games is always a chance for the host country to shine. Years are often spent planning a show that needs to be a spectacle to wow the world. There were some technical glitches (including one that no one in Russia is aware of it appears), but for the most part Russia did itself proud. Of course, that doesn’t mean NBC did. HitFix combed the broadcast for the best and worst of the telecast and most of the worst? Well, don’t blame Vladimir Putin.

With that in mind, check out our best and worst of the opening ceremony in the embeded gallery in this article. Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts below.