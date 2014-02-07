Best and Worst of the Sochi Winter Games Opening Ceremonies

The opening ceremonies of any Olympic games is always a chance for the host country to shine. Years are often spent planning a show that needs to be a spectacle to wow the world. There were some technical glitches (including one that no one in Russia is aware of it appears), but for the most part Russia did itself proud. Of course, that doesn’t mean NBC did. HitFix combed the broadcast for the best and worst of the telecast and most of the worst? Well, don’t blame Vladimir Putin.
With that in mind, check out our best and worst of the opening ceremony in the embeded gallery in this article. Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts below.
I’m not sure how “Just Google it” didn’t make the list. These people have one job: explain weird foreign stuff to the audience. Instead they talk over parts of the beautiful, relatively self-explanatory ballet and give zero incite into the Cyrillic alphabet.
Kazakhstan = “smaller country?” Are you serious? Kazakhstan is humongous.
It’s also not spelled “Khazakistan”. It also occurs to me that those ladies wearing placards are probably not going to go to the bathroom during their part of the opening ceremonies.
How about fixing the spelling of Olympics?