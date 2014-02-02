Unless you are a huge Seahawks fan, this year’s Super Bowl game was a bit of a bore. The commercials, on the other hand, were pretty good. Sure, there were some major duds and yet another GoDaddy Danica Patrick whatever those things are, but some regular advertisers once again provided some moving and funny moments. The only major disappointment was how many Hollywood movie studios stayed away from the game this year. Thankfully, those FOX and FX promos for “24: Live Another Day” and “The Strain” more than made up for it.

With all that in mind, check out the best and worst of this year’s Super Bowl commercials in the embedded video gallery below. Then take our poll and let us know what your favorite ad of the game was.

