Unless you are a huge Seahawks fan, this year’s Super Bowl game was a bit of a bore. The commercials, on the other hand, were pretty good. Sure, there were some major duds and yet another GoDaddy Danica Patrick whatever those things are, but some regular advertisers once again provided some moving and funny moments. The only major disappointment was how many Hollywood movie studios stayed away from the game this year. Thankfully, those FOX and FX promos for “24: Live Another Day” and “The Strain” more than made up for it.
With all that in mind, check out the best and worst of this year’s Super Bowl commercials in the embedded video gallery below. Then take our poll and let us know what your favorite ad of the game was.
“America The Beautiful” is not the national anthem.
…though, given the origins and vocal difficulty of the “Star Spangled Banner”, it probably should be…
You are correct! Fixed. :D
Those bastards…
…they made Scarlett Johannson look like a forty-year-old Real Housewife.
Hitfix should mention that commercial was met with controversy because Soda Stream is a part of an illegal (consideted so by UN) located in the occupied territories. This is relevant because Johannson mentions in the commercial that she cares about people and is simultaneously ignores suffering of Palestinians as a result if the occupation.
I am saying this in the interest of fact based journalism. Hitfix could also mention that Soda Stream employs Palestinians but would also have to put that into context of how the occupation has impacted Palestinian earnings as a whole.
Captain America is my favorite, and it wasn’t even close. Goddamn, that was a cool trailer!
The Maserati spot gave me a severe case of cognitive whiplash – in what imaginable way did the voiceover have anything to do with the mindset of a potential luxury car buyer?
“We were small but fast”
“Being clever was more important than being the biggest kid in the neighborhood”
“We have prepared. Now we strike”
For most of the spot, I was trying to decide whether it was an anti-bullying PSA, or an Occupy Wall Street manifesto. A car…seriously?!?
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Maserati advertise in a mass market medium. They have aspirations, while Ferrari is actually cutting volumes (and jacking up prices) to remain exclusive. Interesting strategy but forgettable ad.
Axe has a lot to answer for.
Wow… the funniest commercial was easily the Oikos commercial. Please, for the love of God, stop with the “Culture of the Offended.” Yes, was lowbrow, but it was funny. Even if we know we shouldn’t laugh, sometimes that makes it even more funny. You think the commercial is one thing, and then all of a sudden, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier show up. If you can’t laugh at that, you take yourself far, far too seriously.
And THAT is y’all’s take on the Budweiser puppy commercial?
I can’t tell if you’re being serious, or are making an attempt at some kind of witty, post-ironic sardonic commentary.
Either way, those two commercials get an “A,” and HitFix gets an “F.” :-)
For me, the two best commercials: Tim Tebow/TMobile and Radio Shack.
Both were fun because they made fun of themselves. Tebow showed he had a sense of humor about his fame and Radio Shack acknowledged how they’re seen by consumers. I’ll take fun, creative commercials like that anytime over boring Bud Light and thoughtless celebrity cameo commercials.
Damn CRTC…