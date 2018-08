Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I used to think Jimmy Kimmel's “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” bit was only half-successful because the tweets were rarely mean enough to warrant attention, but that all changed today.

In the newest edition of his Twitter bit, watch as Julia Roberts, Sofia Vergara, and a completely delighted Gary Oldman learn about the opinions of anonymous Twitter scum. Actual LOL funny and Vergara's closing line is a home run. And of course: God, I love Julia.