Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino and Iggy Pop pair for a ‘True Blood’ duet

Best Coast”s Bethany Cosentino and Iggy Pop have paired together for “Let”s Boot and Rally,” a song that will be featured in the July 8 episode of HBO”s “True Blood.”

The tune, co-written by “True Blood”s” music supervisor Gary Calamar and James Combs, will premiere on Santa Monica”s KCRW (where Calamar also DJs) on July 5 at 10:20 a.m. Not much word on how it sounds yet, other than KCRW calls it a “punk rock duet.”

Cosentino expressed her excitement over recording with Iggy Pop on Best Coast”s twitter feed, while Iggy Pop said in a statement, “I”ve always liked to bit. I guess that means me a vampire. Does this mean I have a license to suck?” Oh, Iggy….

While we have to wait a hot minute to hear the collaboration, fans can listen to Best Coast”s cover of Fleetwood Mac”s “Rhiannon” right now right here. The song is on the “Just Tell Me That You Want Me: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac,” a tribute album out Aug. 14 that also features MGMT, Lykke Li and others. NIcks’ swirl has been replaced by Consentino’s pep-rally perkiness.

As you can hear here, Best Coast takes the mystery and drama Stevie Nicks infused in the song and reinvents the tune as a complete pop turn filtered through a girl-group sensibility complete with hand claps. You”re either going to love it or hate it, but you have to give BC credit: they made the song their own.