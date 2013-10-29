Best Director 2014: Cuarón, McQueen and Jonze vie for Oscar

This year’s Best Director race got thinned out a bit recently as such heavy hitters as Bennett Miller and George Clooney took their leave of the 2013 film awards season. But there’s still a healthy crop of hopefuls, from debut filmmakers to veteran craftsmen. How will the final line-up shake down?

What’s immediately notable about this year’s slate is how reflective of a hugely competitive year it is, just like virtually every other category. Last year the directors branch threw us for a major loops, snubbing the likes of Ben Affleck (“Argo”) and Kathryn Bigelow (“Zero Dark Thirty”) while giving a huge boost to first-timer Benh Zeitlin (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) and foreign film player Michael Haneke (“Amour”). Do they have more tricks up their sleeve this year?

