Best Director 2014: Cuarón, McQueen and Jonze vie for Oscar

This year’s Best Director race got thinned out a bit recently as such heavy hitters as Bennett Miller and George Clooney took their leave of the 2013 film awards season. But there’s still a healthy crop of hopefuls, from debut filmmakers to veteran craftsmen. How will the final line-up shake down?
What’s immediately notable about this year’s slate is how reflective of a hugely competitive year it is, just like virtually every other category. Last year the directors branch threw us for a major loops, snubbing the likes of Ben Affleck (“Argo”) and Kathryn Bigelow (“Zero Dark Thirty”) while giving a huge boost to first-timer Benh Zeitlin (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) and foreign film player Michael Haneke (“Amour”). Do they have more tricks up their sleeve this year?
Click through the gallery story below to read up on the 28 names we think are in contention this season and feel free to offer up your thoughts on the Best Director race in the comments section.
I love McQueen’s picture. I just laugh so much at how there’s a modern-day laptop against the backdrop of old-fashioned America.
My favorite directorial job of the year so far? Noah Baumbach’s on “Frances Ha.” Yep. Still wondering what I might see later that tops that.
Apparently thing. Although I haven’t seen Ha, I figure if you’re that impressed with a people conversing in a room movie shot in black and white nothing else matters.
As of where the race is right now, the only two scenarios that I can see happening are:
1. 12 Years a Slave wins Picture/Director
2. Banks wins Picture but McQueen or Cuaron win Director.
Not really seeing the logic behind the pundits that think Gravity will win Best Picture.
It feels like this year’s Hugo/Avatar/Life of Pi to me.
“Gravity” is a huge hit, and is much more mainstream/audience-friendly than the somewhat grim “12 Years A Slave”, while also featuring big stars that the Academy loves. That’s the basic idea there.
Also, when Picture/Director splits happen, the “grittier” film usually takes Director, so if there was a split between “Gravity” and “12 Years”, that seems like the outcome more consistent with past practice.
If the Academy goes with a movie that’s more audience friendly with big stars that they love, Saving Mr. Banks fits that criteria as well.
I think the screener factor doesn’t get taken into account enough.
Gravity you have to see in the theater to fully appreciate it.
But I would imagine a lot of Academy members are too old or lazy to go to the theater and see most of the movies via the screeners they receive.
Won’t a lot of the other top contenders play better on a screener than Gravity will?
28 mentions (including The Hobbit 2 and Lone Survivor) but not Abdellatif Kechiche? What if his film catches on with the top critics awards.
I agree. If someone from the future showed up playing coy and said either Peter Jackson got nominated for Smaug or the Blue is the Warmest Color director got a surprise nod, i’d assume the latter happened.
The gents from Ain’t it Cool seem to be the only ones that still care about hobbits.
The off-screen controversy involving him and his actresses probably will end up leaving too much of a bad taste in voters mouths
This list is probably just about right when it comes to realistic candidates, but the best directed movie I have seen so far this year is still Spring Breakers; I would rank it above all of last years nominees, and this is coming from someone who thinks Tree Of Life is the best movie made this new century.