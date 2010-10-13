Best Documentary Short narrowed to 8 contenders

The Academy Award nominations are over three months away, but eight filmmakers are going to have to hold it together until then. The Academy announced eight finalists for the best documentary short category today of which three to five will land a coveted nomination. The last time there were only three nominees was in 2003. The following list was cutdown from an 30 original submissions after voting by the Academy’s documentary branch.

“Born Sweet”

Cynthia Wade Productions



“Killing in the Name”

Moxie Firecracker Films

“Living for 32”

Cuomo Cole Productions



“One Thousand Pictures: RFK”s Last Journey”

Lichen Films

“Poster Girl”

Portrayal Films



“Strangers No More”

Simon & Goodman Picture Company



“Sun Come Up”

Sun Come Up, LLC



“The Warriors of Qiugang”

Thomas Lennon Films, Inc.

The 2011 Academy Award Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 25.