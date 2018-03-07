Hey, remember when Twitter roasted Ready Player One? I ‘member. Seems like it was only yesterday. Oh, it was.
Taking shots at Steven Spielberg’s cyberpunk nostalgia-fest Ready Player One and the Ernest Cline book it’s adapted from isn’t a new phenomenon. South Park co-creator Trey Parker called it “the most Member Berry thing ever,” for example. But some of the jokes circulating Twitter on Tuesday night were particularly great. One stand-out is the fake theme song (above) written and performed by The Good Place and Marvel’s New Warriors writer — and great Twitter follow — Demi Adejuyigbe. Oh man, I remember all of those things.
The impetus for the Twitter roast seems to have started with a set of referential posters released by Warner. At first glance, we assumed the posters were just fan art mashups, which is fitting, since Ready Player One is pretty much a fan art mashup.
I totally get the hate for the book, but I don’t get it the hate for a movie nobody has seen yet and is directed by Steven freaking Spielberg.
The theme song, however, is great.
When Twitter writes your articles for you. Hooray modern journalism!
Not only that, but substituting actual writing for Twitter jokes made by your own coworker? Genius!
I liked the book a lot. The thing that people seem to miss is that the book isn’t winking at the audience with all of these references, it takes place in a virtual video game world created by a guy who wanted to relive his 80’s childhood, and all of the references are lost on the characters who grew up in the 2030’s. At no point when I was reading did I feel like I was supposed to be like “oh cool, I remember Centipede!”