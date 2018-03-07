‘Ready Player One’s Hilarious Fake Theme Song Is The Best Part Of This Twitter Pile-On

#Steven Spielberg #Twitter #Memes
03.07.18 7 hours ago 4 Comments

Hey, remember when Twitter roasted Ready Player One? I ‘member. Seems like it was only yesterday. Oh, it was.

Taking shots at Steven Spielberg’s cyberpunk nostalgia-fest Ready Player One and the Ernest Cline book it’s adapted from isn’t a new phenomenon. South Park co-creator Trey Parker called it “the most Member Berry thing ever,” for example. But some of the jokes circulating Twitter on Tuesday night were particularly great. One stand-out is the fake theme song (above) written and performed by The Good Place and Marvel’s New Warriors writer — and great Twitter follow — Demi Adejuyigbe. Oh man, I remember all of those things.

The impetus for the Twitter roast seems to have started with a set of referential posters released by Warner. At first glance, we assumed the posters were just fan art mashups, which is fitting, since Ready Player One is pretty much a fan art mashup.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Steven Spielberg#Twitter#Memes
TAGSAMBLIN ENTERTAINMENTernest clineMEMESREADY PLAYER ONEsteven spielbergTwitterTye SheridanWARNER

The RX

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 4 hours ago
Uproxx Music’s The RX Showcase Continues This Week With Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s The RX Showcase Continues This Week With Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.06.18 20 hours ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 day ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 6 days ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP