Best Non-‘SNL’ Sketches of 2014: From ‘Key & Peele’ to ‘Portlandia’ to Funny or Die

Don't get us wrong: we love “Saturday Night Live.” But let's not forget these other brilliant comedy shows.

From “Portlandia” to “Key & Peele” to “Jimmy Fallon” to “Inside Amy Schumer,” 2014 was a great year for sketch comedy – and with “SNL” on hiatus this weekend, we thought we'd shine a spotlight on 14 spoofs outside the Studio 8H sphere that rocked and rolled us over the last 12 months.

Partial to the Saturday night stalwart? No problem – you can check out Ryan McGee's list of the Top 10 “SNL” sketches of Fall 2014 here. Otherwise, continue on to the gallery below for our picks of the best 2014 sketches that Lorne Michaels had (mostly) nothing to do with.

Anything you think we missed? Let us know in the comments.