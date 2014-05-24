20 best sketches of the 2013-2014 ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season

While experiencing a rocky and often incoherent season, “Saturday Night Live” nonetheless produced many great sketches. Not every episode worked, but most contained at least one sketch that still lingers in the minds of its audience.
Funny, original, and often even moving, here are the twenty best segments the show had to offer in its thirty-ninth season.
Agree or disagree? Share your comments below.
I found the “Whiskers R We” sketch from a few weeks funnier than several things on the list. It was a great throwback to the kind of stuff SNL was doing in the mid/late 90s and I could have easily seen O’Terri/Shannon doing that sketch.
I would change the name of this from 20 best sketches to 20 best moments. I don’t consider monologues or seth saying goodbye to be sketches. Also with so many pre-taped segments on this list, maybe you could do a list of the 10-15 best live sketches. You can spend so much more time and money on producing a short video than you can on a live sketch it doesn’t seem fair to compare them. I’m also surprised you don’t have “baby it’s cold outside” on your list and i’d probably put that in place of “what does my girl say”.