Best Picture winner ‘The Artist’ finally makes its way to DVD/Blu-ray

Last year's Best Picture winner "The Artist" hasn't yet transitioned over to home video yet. The DVD/Blu-ray release is set for Tuesday, June 26, a full seven months after it opened in limited release in November of last year and of course over a year since it world-premiered at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.
It’s clear that The Weinstein Company, which owned distribution rights in a few other territories but was mainly focused on domestic totals, was looking to squeeze as much out of the film as possible, keeping it in theaters for quite a while. Things settled around $44 million, making “The Artist,” along with the likes of “The Hurt Locker,” “The Last Emperor,” “The Deer Hunter,” “Annie Hall” and “Midnight Cowboy,” one of very few films from the last four decades to win Best Picture without hitting at least $50 million domestic. Still, having five Oscars to show probably helps that go down a bit better.
For special features fanatics, the press release offers the following:
“The Artist Blu-ray and The Artist DVD are packed with extras for both movie aficionados and casual film fans: Blooper Reel; Q&A with the filmmakers and cast; ‘Hollywood As A Character: The Locations of The Artist’ Featurette, which takes viewers on a tour of film locations; ‘The Artist: The Making of A Hollywood Love Story’ Featurette, allowing fans to go behind the scenes on set; and four mini Featurettes, ‘The Artisans Behind The Artist,’ providing a look at the film’s costume designs, cinematography, production design and the composer. The Artist also includes UltraViolet™, an entirely new way to collect, access and enjoy your digital entertainment.”
I was somewhat surprised by the presence of New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd being tapped for the cover quote — “Ingenious. Moving. Joyous.” — rather than one of the myriad film critics that wrote appreciatively of the film throughout the year. I guess they really wanted a Grey Lady attribution, and maybe A.O. Scott’s (positive) review at the paper was just too heady for Sony Home Entertainment. After all, “Evokes the glamour and strangeness of silent movies without entirely capturing the full range of their power” doesn’t exactly make ’em fly off the shelves, does it?
Anyway, mark you calendars. A week from today last year’s awards thoroughbred will be available to enjoy (or not) on your couch. Will you be buying a copy?
I was going to buy it since I enjoyed it so much the first time I watched it. But then I saw it again on a second-run theater, and it did not hold up at all. The charm that got me the first time was gone. At least I came out with a greater appreciation for the costumes and the editing.
I loved it more the second time.
I probably will. I enjoyed it a lot when I saw it but I have to admit I am kind of more excited to sit down and watch 21 Jump Street again, which comes out the same day.
Kris, despite my sharing a mostly unenthusiastic reaction to “The Artist” with you (though I liked Dujardin and admired the craftsmanship), I didn’t entirely buy your theory that the film would fade from memory faster than you could say “Uggie”. Yet here we are, not even half a year after its full-on domination of the awards circuit and my recollection of the film itself is vague at best. How did something this perfectly acceptable yet weightless and forgettable manage to sweep everyone off their feet?
So because it faded from YOUR memory it’s now some kind of fact that it’s faded from everyone’s? I could use the same logic for “The Hurt Locker,” which I’ve seen twice but would probably have forgotten about if it wasn’t for all the awards it won. Yet others obviously remember it fondly, and still like it.
I never said that it faded from everybody else’s memory. But it sure as hell faded from mine, despite the fact that it’s incredibly unique and I saw it twice. I think that’s very telling. I don’t care that much for “The Hurt Locker” or “The King’s Speech” either (though like “The Artist”, I do admire them), but I didn’t forget them as quickly as I have with “The Artist”
Yeah, pretty sure Dylan was just having a personal epiphany, not applying it to the rest.
I guess I’m mostly responding to your last sentence, which seems to assume that the movie is “weightless” and “forgettable” as fact even when many don’t agree.
Well, I already ordered my blu-ray copy (and threw in Midnight in Paris for $10 to get Amazon’s free shipping). Loved it the first time I saw it and it held up just as well when I saw it again (on a plane no less). This is one I’ll likely be rewatching again and again often over the years, I suspect.
I guess I can go ahead and add this, I saw Tree of Life and loved it.
I enjoyed the film very much, but don’t plan on adding it to my collection. I do own Tree of Life and Drive on blu-ray, though, and watch them frequently. I’d like to maybe add Weekend and Take Shelter. I think that kind of sums up the year for me. :)