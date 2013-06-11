Best Summer Songs: From the Jackson 5 to Beyonce to Daft Punk and beyond

Summer songs, summer jams, summer anthems… solstice soundtracks can’t all be Beach Boys (or the Beastie Boys, for that matter) so HitFix editors have come up with a unique list for a summertime mix. Some summer tracks say the season by name; others capture their heat; some hits happened to hit during the summer, or came to represent the sand, the beach or the sweaty after-party.
From Carly Rae Jepsen to Ice Cube,Tom Petty to Mungo Jerry, Justin Timberlake to Katy Perry to Beyonce, listen to selections from our ongoing list.
Which is your favorite? Which Madonna song should we add? Does “Come On Eileen” count?
Check out the Summer Songs 2013 edition.
Further back? How about Summer Songs 2012, Summer Songs 2011, Summer Songs 2010 and Summer Songs 2009.
Hush Hush by the Pistol Annies – A fresh song and great Video
Hmm. None of these forgettable songs brings the flavor of Len’s monumental one-hit-wonder from 1999… Steal My Sunshine. ;-)
[www.youtube.com]
Matt did you even… look at the gallery? :)
I only got through the first 15 or so… just saw Len at 20.
I hope my humor was understood, because as fun as “Steal My Sunshine” is, it’s no “Good Vibrations.”
Seriously hard to do better than Good Vibrations, summer, winter, fall, or spring.
Brian Wilson knew what he was doing, that’s for sure.
On another note, as someone who worked in a mall for much of my time in college, I’m a bit of a Grinch when it comes to Christmas music. I love the kind of songs that we get in the Summer… so upbeat and optimistic and fun, if sometimes more fluff than substance.
But that’s okay.
“God Only Knows” is my jam of all time, Wilson was and is a genius.
I personally love Christmas music, but just like summer jams, it can be a real mixed bag of lighthearted fun and pure pandering.