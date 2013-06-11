Best Summer Songs: From the Jackson 5 to Beyonce to Daft Punk and beyond

06.12.13

Summer songs, summer jams, summer anthems… solstice soundtracks can’t all be Beach Boys (or the Beastie Boys, for that matter) so HitFix editors have come up with a unique list for a summertime mix. Some summer tracks say the season by name; others capture their heat; some hits happened to hit during the summer, or came to represent the sand, the beach or the sweaty after-party.

From Carly Rae Jepsen to Ice Cube,Tom Petty to Mungo Jerry, Justin Timberlake to Katy Perry to Beyonce, listen to selections from our ongoing list.

Which is your favorite? Which Madonna song should we add? Does “Come On Eileen” count?

Check out the Summer Songs 2013 edition.

Further back? How about Summer Songs 2012, Summer Songs 2011, Summer Songs 2010 and Summer Songs 2009.

