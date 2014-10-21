Best Supporting Actor Oscar 2015: Contenders include J.K. Simmons, Edward Norton and Miyavi

The Best Supporting Actor race is always a bit mercurial in the early stages but this year it seems positively volatile. The “unknown” factor is always pronounced when you can't draw a lot of conclusions based on role, etc., but in general this year, it seems like this race could go a number of different ways. Naturally, that's exciting.
The supporting categories tend to be fertile ground for character actors to take root, and there are certainly more than a fair share of those in the mix (with the frontrunner being a prime example). There are major stars turning heads in smaller roles and even stars waiting to be born once audiences finally see their film.
So click on through the gallery story below to see what we're thinking here at HitFix. At the end of the day, like a number of acting fields this year, it's an interesting cross-section of roles but one mostly lacking in ethnic diversity. Same as it ever was, perhaps.
What are your thoughts on the Best Supporting Actor Oscar race? Have your say in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll!
Interesting list of contenders, for sure.
Thinkin’:
—–near locks——-
Simmons
Norton
—–strong contenders—–
Hawke
Ruffalo (perhaps Tatum could steal votes, though he’s being pushed Lead, correct?)
Then … a mess of contenders for the last spot(s):
Miyavi
Gleeson (also from Unbroken)
Duvall (can the Judge hold on?)
Lerman (I think he’s prob too young/green for Academy voters?)
Tom Wilkinson (again, who knows? Selma is a mystery)
Like with Lead Actor, I think a few late-breakers will shake this category up, as well. Nothing feel settled, does it?
Love these gallery posts on the acting. :)
At this point, I could see Duvall, Hawke, Norton, Ruffalo and Simmons getting in, but I also found myself pretty disinterested looking at the list of names in the poll. Can’t help but think there are at least five other surprises coming that are more exciting than some of the current contenders.
All these names are all the same – not bad, but nothing outstanding. If you haven’t watched Robert Pattinson in The Rover , you should ! Fantastic, new blood in this field ! Just hope the Hollywood games and money don’t overshadow his superior performance.
Is James Corden being pushed as lead or supporting for Into the Woods? With the Prince/Wolf parts being split between Depp and Pine, I think Corden becomes Into the Woods’s best chance at male acting recognition – though obviously his chances are waaaay behind Streep, Blunt, and even Kendrick, IMO.
I believe the studio is planning on campaigning James Corden and Emily Blunt for Lead, with everyone else going supporting.
Correct, Keith.
Honestly, I’m only confident in J.K. Simmons being nominated. Norton looks pretty good too though. This will be quite the race.
I’m not sure how popular this will be but anyway! Out of this list and the movies I’ve seen so far I must admit that Robert Pattinson’s performance in The Rover was mesmerising. He really blew me away. Of course he won’t get nominated, it’s all politics and money with these campaigns, but if there was any justice he at least deserves a nomination.
Who cares about popularity? The guy did a fantastic job in that movie ! He deserves the nomination ! $, big studios, and politics always win out – but he was incredible !
A good list with several excellent actors, like Waltz, Caine… I haven’t watched many of these films but I’ve watched The Rover and what a performance of Robert Pattinson !! Awardworthy but he won’t be nominated for the reasons mentioned.
Saw The Rover …. wow! Robert Pattinson blew me away – he “became” the Rey character unlike anyone else I’ve seen for years….wish word of mouth would win over politics just for once !
I wish that Sony Pictures Classics would change their mind and campaign Steve Carell in ‘supporting’. He may or may not be nominated in ‘lead’ (he’s looking increasingly vulnerable) whilst he’d surely receive a nominated if campaigned in ‘supporting’ and would be competitive for the win against Simmons and Norton.
Yes, Sony Pictures Classics have Mark Ruffalo as their ‘supporting’ contender from “Foxcatcher” but there’s a chance that Ruffalo won’t even be nominated and, if nominated, he isn’t competitive to win against Simmons and Norton.
Also, if Carell goes ‘supporting’ then it opens up the 4th and 5th slots (the first three slots already essentially occupied by Keaton, Cumberbatch and Redmayne) for the crowded ‘Best Actor’ category where the likes of Cooper, O’Connell, Oyelowo and McConaughey can compete for those final two slots.
My ideal ‘supporting’ line up:
1. J.K. Simmons
2. Steve Carell
3. Edward Norton
4. Miyavi
5. Josh Brolin
Has Sony decided on Carrell for lead for sure? Oh yeah, no chance for him there, I don’t think.
Have you seen The Rover ? How could you leave off Robert Pattinson playing the slow, tic-laden, bullied kid from the South? Incredible accent , mannerisms, – incredible performance !
Tim L,
I haven’t seen “The Rover” but even with the praise he has received for the performance that movie, and it’s performances, aren’t in the conversation at all. ‘The Rover’ didn’t do well at the box office, and was released earlier in the year so Pearce and Pattinson’s performances won’t be remembered.
Carell won’t go supporting because Sony Pictures Classics basically have a near-lock winner in JK Simmons
You prefer Miyavi without having seen the movie? Ok, then…
It’s hard to guess this early, as I’ve not seen all the performances, but J.K. Simmons certainly has the visibility and the reviews. He’s a sure thing for a nomination (and probably a win) in my book.
Edward Norton for Birdman looks strong as well.
Is Boyhood still on people’s radar? I think it was released too early. Ethan Hawke’s work could still get the nod, though.
From what I’ve seen thus far this year, Robert Pattinson’s performance in The Rover is my favorite from the list, but he has absolutely no chance whatsoever for a nomination. Kind of a shame, really.
Kris – totally off topic, but thought this would be the best forum to ask. Has Interstellar been viewed for critics? If so, when will the review embargo be lifted. If not, when is it expected to be screened, and when will we expect our first reviews? This has to be one of the most anticipated releases in the last few years, in my opinion.
1. JK
2. Ruffalo
3. Norton
4. Hawke
5. Duvall
6. Brolin
7. Miyavi
8. Wilkinson
9. Waltz
Why are all you list people forgetting Robert Pattinson in The Rover ? Does money always rule? When does talent , and an award-worthy performance win? I know the studios always pay the big bucks and the “old school mentality” always wins . What a shame – let some new , talented blood into this game when it is deserved.
Everyone seems to have loved Pattinson in The Rover, but I’ve also heard that Pearce was also excellent in the leading role. If he couldn’t even make In Contention’s top 32 contenders, that’s not a great sign for RP’s chances in supporting, is it?
Is it because all these lists only put down the regular , studio actors who have the financial backing ? Pearce was absolutely amazing in The Rover ! He always gets left out . He is a very talented actor who deserves to be be right up there with the big, studio actors’ names ! What a pity ! What an injustice this system is …..Money talks always!!!!
I think it’s more like one person with a bunch of different user names but the same slippery grasp on punctuation loved Pattinson in The Rover (a solid performance, but probably not Oscar-worthy).
Guy Pearce gave probably one of the best if not the best performance of his career. This is an article about who we believe will be nominated. That indeed excludes Pattinson for supporting role, he won’t get it. But he deserves it, truth must be told.
In the end, I think Simmons, Norton, Ruffalo, and Tim Roth will all be nominated. Josh Brolin is probably my #5 now. I would say John Goodman but kris has clearly seen the movie
And he doesn’t think goodmans role is large enough
The crazy Pattinson fans are morons. Ticking a box won’t guarantee him a nomination, as good as he was. What’s the point?
I think Simmons, Norton, Brolin, Ruffalo and Hawke seem like the safest bets at the moment. Much less crowded than Lead Actor.
Pearce and Pattinson both turned in performances that are worthy of nominations. It’s not their fault A24 mishandled the release. Michod deserves nominations for directing, too. I’m hoping SAG or the Golden Globes will remember them.
Ticking boxes is a just a way to drive traffic to HitFix and the discussion is also meaningless. You aren’t part of the nomination process. It’s all hot air at this point.
youre such a hater calling people a moron and crazy.what if I called you a condescending moron too. whats the point? not your business
Who will most likely get nominated: Mark Ruffalo, Norton, Simmons, and JK.
It’s all about backing and politics. There performances don’t put them ahead of the crowd – although mostly equal with the others.
Who should get nominated based upon quality alone: Hawke – amazing in Boyhood; Pattinson – unrecognizable in Rover; Duvall – because the man is just the sh*t; Ruffalo.
It’s a shame that Boyhood and Rover were released too early and backed by more indie companies. Although Pattinson may be plagued by long abused perceptions, the man can act. Hawke was a standout. Their performances alone would be my pick. Duvall will fall to The Judge’s waning popularity, although the film itself is worth all the hype. Agree with someone above Ruffalo might be overshadowed by Tatum.
Fox Searchlight should campaign Ralph Fiennes in Supporting for Grand Budapest already! He will catapult to frontrunner status and the studio might clinch both Supporting and Lead Actor (Michael Keaton in Birdman) wins.
hmm seems the same person fawning over Patinson over & over again:))) is it you KStew???
My picks: JK, Ruffalo, Norton & Hawke & as someone mentioned – Ralph Fiennes should be here as well. This movie shouldnt be forgotten!
Funny that this category is so open, you could shuffle Serkis, Carrell, Fiennes into it.
After Simmons, Ruffalo and Hawke, I myself have two slots open (haven’t seen Norton yet). If it continues to be thin, I might shuffle Serkis into supporting myself.
Will check out Pattinson with all this praise.
Another fun entry would be Zac Efron who I thought was hilarious in Neighbors. (if you consider Rogen and Byrne the leads as the couple). Not for Oscar. But Golden Globe or something.
Ok, this thread has been seriously hijacked by the Pattinson PR agency. Jesus. Why is it that every time he or K-Stew is mentioned in a post people go ballistic!?
Stewart's fans are on the warpath against him because he left her over a year ago and just recently began dating the bi-racial singer, fka twigs and they can't take it. Also Stewart's in the pre Oscar race for her performance in Still Alice and her mean girl fan girls want her to get it and for Pattinson to be shut out.
Ok, Nikola, fair enough. But you seem to be part of the problem. You’re feeling the need to be biased against K-Stew and her fans. Why is that? Let haters be haters and stop caring one way or the other. Let’s talk actual quality instead of all this petty bickering about who’s evil and who’s a saint.
@Mads, Nickola was just telling the truth. KStew fangirls are the biggest problem. They’re still tweeting racist, hateful stuff at FKA Twigs, and they’ve been called out in legitimate media like Vanity Fair, the HuffPo, Dazed, etc. They’re really over the top.
It’s the same deal with Still Alica. KStew is piggybacking on Moore’s real Oscar buzz and Stew’s fans are acting like she already won the award.
There are at least 15 solid contenders who are more likely to get a nomination than she is. But her fans are delusional and obnoxious. Her “fans” are not helping her career at all.
“KStew is piggybacking on Moore’s real Oscar buzz”.
So that means you are anti-KStew yourself and therefore not the most reliable, neutral observer of this absurd fight between the two fan fractions, right?
Pattinson was the surprise of the year. No one saw that performance coming. DiCaprio (Gilbert Grape), Pitt (12 Monkeys) and Thornton (A Simple Plan) were nominated for supporting in similar roles in smaller films. Jacki Weaver too (Animal Kingdom). Pattinson just needs to turn up on a few critic’s year end lists to remind Academy voters. He’s climbed out from under the critical abyss known as Twilight that threatened to bury his career and he’s done it in less that two years. That’s pretty amazing. And yes, Pearce deserves the nod too but he’s always been passed over. Such a shame. But don’t count Pattinson out because this was a small film that tanked at the box office (not the film’s fault. The distributor’s fault). Ryan Gosling in Half Nelson anyone?
Surprise of the year was Julianne Moore, nobody saw that coming and she became a lock and is probably winning..
Pattinson got good reviews, but it wasn’t “the surprise of the year”, cmon.
I want Revolori to be in the top 5 so badly, but if Fiennes can’t get a nomination, there’s no way.
Simmons, Norton, and Ruffalo are locks I think. I’d choose Hawke and Duvall for the other 2 right now. I’m still not convinced Sony won’t switch Channing Tatum’s campaign to supporting, where he would move to frontrunner status, IMO.
In a different year, Jaeden Lieberher would be a shoe-in for a nod for ST. VINCENT. In fact, the film could probably pull off four acting nominations.
shoo-in
I don’t understand why anyone’s predicting Robert Duvall for a movie that bombed both at the box office and with critics. There are very, very, very few The Judge defenders out there. Is the race empty enough that a contender from a film with 47% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 48 on Metacritic could get in?
Brolin is a definite possibility even if the Academy dislikes Inherent Vice, and Unbroken and Selma both have possible contenders.
Missing Tim Roth. George Wallace is a meaty role if you know his involvement in the Selma story.
I can’t quite picture Tim Roth as Wallace. Gary Sinise in that TV movie biopic was a pretty good choice.
Agree with Paul Outlaw – in that many of the better performances of the year will fall to having been released too soon. As to other comments about “crazy Pattinson fans” – whatever. As pointed out – this is a poll, not like anyone is going to listen to our thoughts, it’s all about money, politics, and bedfellows in Hollywood.
Not a crazy Pattinson fan – my wife likes the man and has taken me to several of the movies, which I have thoroughly enjoyed – Cosmopolis was another one that didn’t get full credit. The man’s choosing divisive movies with great directors – he’ll be back. Not the acting chops I would’ve expected coming out of the vampire movies, but give credit where credit is due – he hasn’t fallen into the trap others have and is making wise business moves.
Think Sony’s plan to continue with leading for Tatum will unfortunately spell doom for him. He’s another that is making wiser choices than I expected.
Well, it’s politics, money.. for sure, but talent is usually a huge factor too.
I’m thinking it’s going to be one of three options right now:
1. J.K. Simmons runs away with it.
2. Ed Norton rides the Birdman momentum and wins.
3. Someone we’re assuming will go as a lead will get shifted to supporting and win.
I also wouldn’t be shocked if someone we’re not even seriously considering emerges and ends up winning. I’m down with either Simmons or Norton or Hawke winning an Oscar.
Definitely Norton and Simmons for sure. Out of all the contenders whose films have already been seen those two tops then Ruffalo. No other close for me. Pattinson? Really? I am assuming once I see Unbroken Myavi would be in there. Great addition of Serkis.
Pattinson is not get anything for The Rover, the movie is not even in the run and it was a huge flop (Oscar don’t like huge BO flops), the distribuitor is weak, reviews are not that great (66%)..
Are you guys just trying to get twilight fans to click on your site or just being delusional?
Oh shut up Robert received amazing reviews for his performance and still receiving.You don’t know how many male fans he gained because of his performance.
He may not be nominated for an Oscar next year.But there’s still other big awards he can be nominated.Also there’s still Oscars 2016.Next year his going to be filming 3 movies and he would also do promos for 2 movies.This week he would be filming Idol’s Eyes with Robert DE Niro Robert Pattinson is the lead actor in the movie.He may even have 3 movies next year in cannes LIFE,Queens of the Dessert,and maybe Idol’s Eyes if they finish it quickly before cannes.
I’ve spent over 600 hours watching Miyavi perform live – and though I’m not at all sure in what ways his skills as a performer will translate to the world of film, what I can say for sure is – do not count him out. He’s been surprising people in his primary field (as a guitarist) – and Yoko Narahashi saw something in him that caused her to recommend him to Jolie with such glowing accolades – and I imagine that it’s the same thing that fans and supporters of his music career have been seeing for over a decade. He’s raw. He’s flexible. He teaches himself new skills very, very quickly. Look sharp, Hollywood.
Miyavi-sama FTW!!!!