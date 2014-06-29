BET Awards 2014: Kevin Hart, John Legend, Zendaya and more grace the red carpet

That's the spirit, Zendaya.

Undaunted by controversy, the would-be star of Lifetime's Aaliyah biopic arrived at the 2014 BET Awards in style on Sunday alongside such luminaries as Kevin Hart, John Legend, Faith Evans, T.I., Ashanti and Paris Hilton, who is now officially my favorite Cindy Sherman portrait.

So who topped and who flopped on the arrivals scene? It's hard to say, but then again I'm still trying to recover from Keke Palmer's dress. Because why, Keke. Why.

Check out all the red carpet photos in the gallery below, then let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The Chris Rock-hosted 2014 BET Awards air tonight at 8 PM.