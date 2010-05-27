‘Better Off Ted’ fans should pray for a short NBA Finals

ABC

Working a little bit under the radar, ABC made an interesting scheduling announcement on Thursday (May 27): Two previously unaired episodes of the beloved, cancelled comedy “Better Off Ted” may make it to air in June, but maybe they won’t.

The situation goes like this: ABC will be airing the NBA Finals in June. Game Seven of the NBA Finals is slated for June 17.

However, if Game Seven isn’t necessary, ABC has slated two episodes for “Better Off Ted” to air in the 8 p.m. hour (followed by four repeats of “Cougar Town”). Those two episodes — titled “It’s My Party and I’ll Lie If I Want To” and “Swag the Dog” were left on the shelf after “Better Off Ted” completed its spring run and was eventually cancelled.

If, however, there is a Game Seven, an ABC rep tells HitFix there are no current plans to reschedule the two “Better Off Ted” episodes. That doesn’t mean that they won’t air at a later date in the summer, just that they wouldn’t immediately be slotted to a different night.

Want a little historical cause for hope, “Better Off Ted” fans? The last NBA Finals series to go seven games was in 2005. And before that, you’d have to go back to 1994 to find a seven-game series. In fact, in the past 50 years, only 10 NBA Finals series have gone a full seven games. Those are pretty good odds, right?