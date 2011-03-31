Betty White brings ‘Off Their Rockers’ to NBC

Ratings suggest NBC has had a difficult time giving people shows they want to watch in recent years. Ratings and acclaim also suggest that what America wants to watch is Betty White.

Ergo…

NBC has ordered 12 episodes of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers,” a hidden camera comedy executive produced and hosted by seven-time Emmy winner Betty White.

The half-hour program is based on the popular international format titled “Benidorm Bastards” and focuses on a group of seven senior citizens who pull pranks on young whippersnappers.

“Betty White is a comedic genius who escalates hilarity in any situation,” states Paul Telegdy, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios. “Viewers will thoroughly enjoy watching her pull one over on the unsuspecting youth of America.”

“Off Their Rockers” comes to NBC from Chris Coelen’s (“Secret Millionaire”) newly launched Kinetic Content.

“NBC is a terrific home for great comedy and Betty White”s mischievous sense of humor is a perfect fit with this format which has shattered ratings expectations and garnered critical acclaim in every territory around the world,” Coelen states.

Originally produced in Belgium, “Benidorm Bastards” has played in 20 territories worldwide.

White has a long and storied past with NBC, which housed “The Golden Girls” for its seven-season run. She returned to the network last spring and won an Emmy as host of “Saturday Night Live” and then came back again to guest star in the season premiere of “Community.” The industry legend even won a SAG Award earlier this year for her performance on TV Land’s “Hot in Cleveland.”

“People have been telling me that I”m ‘Off My Rocker’ for years — now I can prove it,” White states.