Betty White gets stuck in ‘The Middle’ with ABC

How did an 88-year-old woman become Hollywood’s hottest ingenue?

We aren’t exactly sure, so you’d have to ask the increasingly in-demand Betty White.

ABC’s “The Middle” has landed the multiple Emmy winner for a guest starring role in its season finale. In the episode, which shoots next week, White will play a school librarian who takes issues with Brick’s (Atticus Shaffer) failure to return overdue library books.

In the network press release, ABC refers to White as a “social media sensation,” which refers to the aggressive Facebook-driven campaign to get her a gig hosting “Saturday Night Live.” That campaign, which saw more than 490,000 users join a fan group, contributed to White being named the host of the May 8 episode of the NBC late-night comedy series.

White received her first Emmy nomination all the way back in 1951 and her early small screen roles included “Life with Elizabeth” and “Date with the Angels.” White would go on to win two Emmys for “Mary Tyler Moore,” an Emmy for “The Golden Girls” and an Emmy for a guest turn on “The John Larroquette Show.” She also won a Daytime Emmy as the host of “Just Men!”

Recently given Lifetime Achievement kudos by both the Television Critics Association and the Screen Actors Guild, feature film credits for White have included “The Proposal,” “Lake Placid” and the upcoming “You Again.” Also on White’s upcoming plate is the pilot for the TV Land comedy “Hot in Cleveland,” premiering in June.